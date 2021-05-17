FOREX-Dollar essentially unchanged as Treasury yields hold steady

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - The dollar on Monday held steady near recent lows as new restrictions in Asia to contain COVID-19 and mixed economic signals from China supported safe-haven currencies, while bitcoin extended its slide.

The steady U.S. 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR, along with new outbreaks in Singapore and Taiwan provided some support the dollar against a basket of rival currencies .DXY.

Still, the greenback is struggling to gain momentum.

"The U.S. dollar is lacking the support from yields that it needs to turn this weakness around," said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. "For the summer and into the Fall the U.S. dollar is likely to stay soft."

The dollar index =USD was last down 0.04% at 90.247. The euro EUR=EBS gained 0.02% to $1.2149 and the dollar fell 0.16% to 109.155 Japanese yen JPY=D3.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP dropped to a three-month low after Tesla Inc TSLA.O boss Elon Musk suggested over the weekend that the electric automaker may have already sold some of its holdings in the digital currency.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to release the minutes from its April monetary policy on Wednesday, which market participants will scrutinize for clues regarding the central bank's thinking about inflation spikes and the ongoing economic recovery.

"Last week a whole range of Fed speakers were downplaying inflation, stating that it's temporary, that will not deflect the Fed's course and now is not the time to start discussing reducing support to the economy," Osborne added. "We're not likely to see change in Fed policy for quite some time."

Still, resurgent demand combined with supply shortages has put commodity prices on an upward trajectory.

Strengthening prices for metals and crude oil LCOc1 have supported commodity-sensitive currencies. The Canadian dollar CAD=D3, the Australian dollar AUD=D3 and the Norwegian crown NOK=D3 all gained against the U.S. dollar.

"The current environment of low interest rates, low volatility and increasing commodity prices should be good for the commodity currencies," Osbourne added.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:48AM (1348 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

90.2470

90.2950

-0.04%

0.296%

+90.4290

+90.1750

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2149

$1.2147

+0.02%

+0.00%

+$1.2169

+$1.2127

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

109.1550

109.3350

-0.16%

+5.68%

+109.4950

+109.0950

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

132.61

132.78

-0.13%

+4.48%

+132.9400

+132.5200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9009

0.9012

-0.03%

+0.00%

+0.9028

+0.9003

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.4106

$1.4098

+0.06%

+3.25%

+$1.4119

+$1.4078

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2092

1.2104

-0.10%

+0.00%

+1.2136

+1.2087

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7755

$0.7781

-0.33%

+0.00%

+$0.7787

+$0.7731

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0944

1.0948

-0.04%

+0.00%

+1.0957

+1.0943

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8611

0.8611

+0.00%

+0.00%

+0.8631

+0.8602

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7201

$0.7250

-0.70%

+0.00%

+$0.7249

+$0.7182

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.2690

8.2265

+0.57%

+0.00%

+8.2985

+8.2200

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.0464

9.9920

+0.54%

+0.00%

+10.0746

+9.9869

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.3385

8.3341

+0.13%

+0.00%

+8.3679

+8.3213

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.1306

10.1171

+0.13%

+0.00%

+10.1584

+10.1104

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additonal reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.