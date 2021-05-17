FOREX-Dollar essentially unchanged as Treasury yields hold steady
By Stephen Culp
NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - The dollar on Monday held steady near recent lows as new restrictions in Asia to contain COVID-19 and mixed economic signals from China supported safe-haven currencies, while bitcoin extended its slide.
The steady U.S. 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR, along with new outbreaks in Singapore and Taiwan provided some support the dollar against a basket of rival currencies .DXY.
Still, the greenback is struggling to gain momentum.
"The U.S. dollar is lacking the support from yields that it needs to turn this weakness around," said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. "For the summer and into the Fall the U.S. dollar is likely to stay soft."
The dollar index =USD was last down 0.04% at 90.247. The euro EUR=EBS gained 0.02% to $1.2149 and the dollar fell 0.16% to 109.155 Japanese yen JPY=D3.
Bitcoin BTC=BTSP dropped to a three-month low after Tesla Inc TSLA.O boss Elon Musk suggested over the weekend that the electric automaker may have already sold some of its holdings in the digital currency.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to release the minutes from its April monetary policy on Wednesday, which market participants will scrutinize for clues regarding the central bank's thinking about inflation spikes and the ongoing economic recovery.
"Last week a whole range of Fed speakers were downplaying inflation, stating that it's temporary, that will not deflect the Fed's course and now is not the time to start discussing reducing support to the economy," Osborne added. "We're not likely to see change in Fed policy for quite some time."
Still, resurgent demand combined with supply shortages has put commodity prices on an upward trajectory.
Strengthening prices for metals and crude oil LCOc1 have supported commodity-sensitive currencies. The Canadian dollar CAD=D3, the Australian dollar AUD=D3 and the Norwegian crown NOK=D3 all gained against the U.S. dollar.
"The current environment of low interest rates, low volatility and increasing commodity prices should be good for the commodity currencies," Osbourne added.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:48AM (1348 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
90.2470
90.2950
-0.04%
0.296%
+90.4290
+90.1750
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.2149
$1.2147
+0.02%
+0.00%
+$1.2169
+$1.2127
Dollar/Yen
JPY=D3
109.1550
109.3350
-0.16%
+5.68%
+109.4950
+109.0950
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
132.61
132.78
-0.13%
+4.48%
+132.9400
+132.5200
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9009
0.9012
-0.03%
+0.00%
+0.9028
+0.9003
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.4106
$1.4098
+0.06%
+3.25%
+$1.4119
+$1.4078
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2092
1.2104
-0.10%
+0.00%
+1.2136
+1.2087
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7755
$0.7781
-0.33%
+0.00%
+$0.7787
+$0.7731
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0944
1.0948
-0.04%
+0.00%
+1.0957
+1.0943
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8611
0.8611
+0.00%
+0.00%
+0.8631
+0.8602
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.7201
$0.7250
-0.70%
+0.00%
+$0.7249
+$0.7182
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.2690
8.2265
+0.57%
+0.00%
+8.2985
+8.2200
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.0464
9.9920
+0.54%
+0.00%
+10.0746
+9.9869
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.3385
8.3341
+0.13%
+0.00%
+8.3679
+8.3213
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.1306
10.1171
+0.13%
+0.00%
+10.1584
+10.1104
(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additonal reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London; editing by Barbara Lewis)
((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))
