FOREX-Dollar edges up as markets await debt-ceiling talks, inflation data

By Laura Matthews
NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - The dollar edged up against most major peers on Tuesday as traders, seeing no immediate breakthroughs on the U.S. debt-ceiling talks, look to new inflation data for a clearer picture of the economic outlook and the Federal Reserve's likely rate-hiking path.
The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six rivals, pared gains that took it to a nearly one-week high earlier in the session, and was last seen at 101.63 or up 0.2% in afternoon trading.
"I believe we're going to see maybe a little bit of grandstanding (on the debt ceiling), just making sure that each side is pandering a bit to their base," said John Doyle, vice president of trading and dealing at Monex USA. "So I don't think that we're going to have a breakthrough today. And that might be why the dollar is a bit stronger."
"Overall, longer-term, we do see a deal getting done," he said. "We've kind of seen this movie before. But we shouldn't downplay the threat that the wheels might come off. The threat is always there. Once you play with fire enough, eventually you could get burned. So while we don't think that that's the most likely scenario, we can't completely dismiss it."
The release of closely watched U.S. inflation data on Wednesday is likely to set the tone for markets, after stronger-than-expected jobs data last week.
Any Federal Reserve policy tweaks will have to be weighed against a backdrop of recent turmoil in the U.S. banking sector and a political impasse in Washington over lifting the country's debt ceiling and avoiding a default, analysts said.
The Fed's quarterly survey of bank loan officers released on Monday showed that credit conditions for U.S. businesses and households continued to tighten at the start of the year, most likely due to interest rate hikes.
The survey was among the first measures of sentiment in the banking sector since the recent run of bank failures, sparked by Silicon Valley Bank's collapse in March.
The euro EUR=EBS fell 0.39% to $1.0962.
Sterling GBP=D3 remained flat at $1.2620, ahead of Thursday's central bank policy meeting.
"It's widely expected that we're going to get that quarter-basis-point hike, and then we'll see where they go from there," Doyle said.
Currency bid prices at 4:03PM (2003 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
101.6100
101.4400
+0.19%
-1.817%
+101.8400
+101.3500
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0963
$1.1005
-0.37%
+2.32%
+$1.1003
+$1.0941
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
135.2100
135.1450
+0.07%
+3.15%
+135.3450
+134.7250
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
148.24
148.69
-0.30%
+5.66%
+148.6900
+147.9000
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8903
0.8897
+0.09%
-3.69%
+0.8943
+0.8890
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2621
$1.2618
+0.02%
+4.36%
+$1.2639
+$1.2580
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3381
1.3373
+0.07%
-1.23%
+1.3406
+1.3367
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6762
$0.6781
-0.30%
-0.82%
+$0.6787
+$0.6747
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9761
0.9787
-0.27%
-1.35%
+0.9800
+0.9759
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8686
0.8719
-0.38%
-1.79%
+0.8725
+0.8680
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6334
$0.6345
-0.19%
-0.26%
+$0.6349
+$0.6319
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.5720
10.5050
+0.53%
+7.61%
+10.5890
+10.5200
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.5929
11.5493
+0.38%
+10.47%
+11.6028
+11.5483
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.1966
10.1571
-0.07%
-2.03%
+10.2147
+10.1520
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.1749
11.1828
-0.07%
+0.23%
+11.1961
+11.1622
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Laura Matthews in New York Additional reporting Iain Withers and Alun John in London and Rae Wee in Singapore Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Matthew Lewis)
((laura.matthews@thomsonreuters.com and Iain.withers@tr.com))
