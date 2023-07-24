FOREX-Dollar edges up against euro, central banks in focus

By Laura Matthews and Alun John

New York/LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - The dollar edged up against the euro and the pound on Monday after economic data continued to show the resilience of the U.S. economy compared to its major peers.

A closely watched purchasing managers' survey showed that U.S. business activity slowed to a five-month low in July, dragged down by decelerating service sector growth, but the data was better than similar surveys out of Europe. Falling U.S. input prices and slower hiring indicated the Federal Reserve could be making progress on important fronts in its bid to reduce inflation.

S&P Global said its flash U.S. Composite PMI index, which tracks manufacturing and service sectors, fell to a reading of 52 in July from 53.2 in June. July's reading showed the sixth straight month of growth but was restrained by softening conditions in the service sector. Readings above 50 indicate expansion.

"The buck continues to get up off the canvas as the U.S. remains among the most resilient major economies. The U.S. economy's ability so far to better withstand higher interest rates than some of its chief peers has put a spotlight on economic divergence – a dollar-positive theme," said Joe Manimbo, a senior market analyst at Convera in Washington D.C. "Meanwhile, the ECB may be closer to the end of its tightening cycle given the bloc's subpar performance."

The dollar index =USDrose 0.148% to 101.230, with the euro EUR=down 0.35% to $1.1084,while sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.2816, down 0.30%, at the start of a busy week for central bank meetings with investors expecting rate hikes in Europe and the United States.

The euro slid after PMI data showed euro zone business activity shrank much more than expected in July. The pound also dropped after British business activity data, but its move was less dramatic.

There is plenty more for investors to watch this week - the Federal Reserve concludes a meeting on Wednesday, followed by the European Central Bank (ECB) a day later and the Bank of Japan on Friday, as well as earnings from many heavyweight companies.

Investors expect both the ECB and Fed to raise rates by 25 basis points and the focus in both cases is on the signals they send around their September meetings. Softening inflation gauges might allow the Fed room to hint at a pause.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is the most likely of the three central banks to throw up a market-moving surprise, traders say, with a tweak to its yield curve control policy seen as a possibility.

Last Friday the Japanese currency dived to as weak as 141.92 per dollar, also sliding on crosses, following a Reuters report that the BOJ was leaning towards keeping its yield curve control policy unchanged, though volatility gauges have spiked as the meeting looms.

Futures expect the Fed's overnight rate will rise to 5.41% in November and stay above 5% until May 2024. FEDWATCH

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC= last fell 2.56% to $29,116.02. Ethereum ETH=, ETH=BTSP last fell 2.51% to $1,847.04.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:44AM (1444 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Laura Matthews in New York; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by David Holmes, Jacqueline Wong and Susan Fenton)

((Laura.Matthews@thomsonreuters.com Alun.John@thomsonreuters.com))

