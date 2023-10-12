FOREX-Dollar edges up after US consumer prices rise more than expected

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The dollar strengthened on Thursday after U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in September influenced by higher gasoline prices, suggesting the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates elevated for some time.

The consumer price index increased 0.4% last month after a 0.3% gain in August, the Labor Department said. The CPI jumped 0.6% in August, which was the largest increase in 14 months.

The dollar index =USD rose 0.379% at 106.060, while the euro EUR= was down 0.4% to $1.0575.

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.