FOREX-Dollar edges up after US consumer prices rise more than expected

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

October 12, 2023 — 08:48 am EDT

Written by Herbert Lash for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The dollar strengthened on Thursday after U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in September influenced by higher gasoline prices, suggesting the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates elevated for some time.

The consumer price index increased 0.4% last month after a 0.3% gain in August, the Labor Department said. The CPI jumped 0.6% in August, which was the largest increase in 14 months.

The dollar index =USD rose 0.379% at 106.060, while the euro EUR= was down 0.4% to $1.0575.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

