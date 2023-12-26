FOREX-Dollar edges lower, index on track for worst year since 2020

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The dollar index edged lower on Tuesday as investors waited on fresh clues to when the Federal Reserve is likely to begin cutting interest rates as inflation falls closer to the U.S. central bank’s 2% annual target.

Currency moves were muted the day after Christmas, however, as markets in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong, among others, were still out for a public holiday. Many U.S. traders are also out for holidays until the New Year.

The greenback is on track to post its worst performance since 2020 against a basket of currencies as anticipation of Fed rate cuts dents the appeal of the U.S. currency relative to peers.

Many analysts expect the U.S. economy to markedly slow in 2024, but the Fed is also expected to act to ensure that the gap between the fed funds rate and realized inflation doesn’t widen too far.

If inflation falls much faster than the Fed’s benchmark rate it can tighten monetary conditions more than Fed policymakers intend and increase the risk of a hard economic landing.

Data on Friday showed U.S. prices fell in November for the first in more than 3-1/2 years, pushing the annual increase in inflation further below 3% and boosting expectations of an interest rate cut in March. FEDWATCH

"The Fed has made considerable progress on inflation, as core started the year closer to an annual rate of 5%, though the job is not yet done in ensuring inflation is on a sustained trajectory toward its 2% target," Wells Fargo analysts said in a note.

The dollar index =USD was last down 0.04% on the day at 101.59. It has fallen from a 20-year high of 114.78 on Sept. 28 2022 and is pace for a yearly loss of around 1.84%.

The euro EUR=EBS was up 0.01% at $1.1024. The single currency has risen from a 20-year low of $0.9528 on Sept. 26, 2022 and is on track for a 2.90% gain this year.

The dollar gained 0.02% against the yen JPY=EBS to 142.42. The dollar reached a 32-year high of 151.94 yen on Oct. 24, 2022, and came close to reaching this level again last month, before the Japanese currency recovered. The dollar is on pace for a 8.63% gain this year.

The yen has steadied near a recent five-month peak on the view that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) could soon mark an end to its ultra-easy policy. For most of 2022 and 2023, the policy has kept the Japanese currency under pressure as other major central banks embarked on aggressive rate-hike cycles.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday the likelihood of achieving the central bank's inflation target was "gradually rising" and it would consider changing policy if prospects of sustainably achieving the 2% target increase "sufficiently".

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin BTC=BTSP fell 2.20% to $42,633.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:45AM (1445 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

101.5900

101.6400

-0.04%

-1.836%

+101.7700

+101.5600

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1024

$1.1015

+0.01%

+2.88%

+$1.1028

+$1.1010

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

142.4200

142.4050

+0.02%

+8.63%

+142.5150

+142.0900

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

157.01

156.85

+0.10%

+11.91%

+157.0100

+156.5900

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8552

0.8555

-0.06%

-7.53%

+0.8579

+0.8546

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2715

$1.2699

+0.08%

+5.14%

+$1.2718

+$1.2689

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3206

1.3268

-0.38%

-2.54%

+1.3262

+1.3202

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6812

$0.6799

+0.06%

-0.07%

+$0.6820

+$0.6799

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9427

0.9423

+0.04%

-4.73%

+0.9448

+0.9419

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8668

0.8672

-0.05%

-1.99%

+0.8684

+0.8669

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6318

$0.6298

+0.19%

-0.46%

+$0.6326

+$0.6295

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.2000

10.2120

+0.02%

+4.08%

+10.2710

+10.2140

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.2498

11.2303

+0.17%

+7.21%

+11.3130

+11.2197

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.0379

10.0179

+0.45%

-3.55%

+10.0734

+9.9848

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.0675

11.0175

+0.45%

-0.74%

+11.0935

+11.0100

/////

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting By Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Alistair Bell)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

