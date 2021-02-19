FOREX-Dollar edges lower as investors favor higher-risk currencies

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The dollar lost ground on Friday as market participants favored currencies associated with risk-on sentiment over the safe-haven greenback.

Risk appetite was stoked by better-than-expected economic data and expectations that U.S. President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package will come to fruition.

"The dollar's down against other currencies but not by a whole lot," said Oliver Pursche, president of Bronson Meadows Capital Management in Fairfield, Connecticut. "I expect the dollar to be where it is now at the end of the year, and the main reason for that is while I see some signs of improvement in the economy, monetary policy is going to stay where it is."

"I don't think the dollar is underpriced or overpriced," Pursche added.

For the week, the dollar slid about 0.2% against a basket of world currencies, the euro was essentially flat, and the yen lost more than 0.5%. But the British pound advanced more than 1.1% against the dollar, its best week since mid-December.

Bitcoin continues soar to record highs. The world's largest cryptocurrency BTC=BTSP was last up 6.6% at $54,961.67, hitting $1 trillion in market capitalization.

Its smaller rival, ethereum ETH=BTSP, was last up 0.7% at $1,953.28.

The digital currencies have gained about 89% and 1,420%, respectively, year to date, leading some analysts to warn of a speculative bubble.

"One concern I've always had (about cryptocurrencies) is how susceptible they are to manipulation," Pursche said. "But they're going to continue to gain legitimacy."

"While it's great that Tesla made an investment in bitcoin, I'm more intrigued by Blackrock and other major investment firms taking a hard look at cryptocurrencies as a viable investment."

The Australian dollar AUD=D3, which is closely linked to commodity prices and the outlook for global growth, was last up 1.21% at $0.7863, touching its highest since March 2018.

The New Zealand NZD=D3 dollar also gained, closing in on a more than two-year high, and the Canadian dollar CAD=D3 advanced as well.

Sterling GBP=D3, which often benefits from increased risk appetite, rose to an almost three-year high amid Britain's aggressive vaccination program. It had last gained 0.27% to $1.40.

The euro EUR=EBS showed little reaction to a slowdown in factory activity indicated by purchasing manager index data, rising 0.21% to $1.2116.

The yen JPY=EBS, gained ground against the dollar and was last at 105.495, creeping above its 200-day moving average for the first time in three days.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:55PM (1955 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

90.3600

90.5640

-0.22%

0.421%

+90.6550

+90.1720

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2116

$1.2091

+0.21%

-0.83%

+$1.2145

+$1.2083

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

105.4900

105.6600

-0.13%

+2.16%

+105.7350

+105.2700

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

127.80

127.79

+0.01%

+0.69%

+128.1800

+127.6600

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8968

0.8960

+0.12%

+1.40%

+0.8972

+0.8933

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.4011

$1.3972

+0.27%

+2.55%

+$1.4035

+$1.3952

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2620

1.2678

-0.45%

-0.89%

+1.2713

+1.2595

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7863

$0.7769

+1.21%

+2.22%

+$0.7877

+$0.7758

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0865

1.0830

+0.32%

+0.54%

+1.0870

+1.0833

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8646

0.8647

-0.01%

-3.26%

+0.8678

+0.8641

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7293

$0.7220

+1.00%

+1.55%

+$0.7314

+$0.7206

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.4695

8.4605

+0.18%

-1.29%

+8.4905

+8.4145

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.2648

10.2215

+0.42%

-1.93%

+10.2756

+10.2040

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.2875

8.3129

+0.03%

+1.11%

+8.3268

+8.2623

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.0420

10.0394

+0.03%

-0.34%

+10.0610

+10.0288

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

U.S. dollarhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3bhVLdT

(Reporting by Stephen Culp, additonal reporting by Tommy Wilkes; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))

