FOREX-Dollar edges lower after US retail sales data

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar slipped on Tuesday after data showed retail sales in April came in lower than expected, backing expectations that the Federal Reserve will pause raising rates next month.

The dollar index was last down 0.1% at 102.33 =USD

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)

