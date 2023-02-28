FOREX-Dollar edges higher, set for 1st monthly gain since September

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and John McCrank
NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The dollar ticked higher against major currencies in choppy trading on Tuesday, on track for its first monthly gain since September on views that interest rates will stay elevated for some time as inflation remains stubbornly high, while recession fears kept investors on edge.
Recent upbeat data, such as a blockbuster employment report for January, helped the greenback rally in February on expectations that the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates higher and longer than the market had earlier anticipatedto fight inflation.
U.S. rate futures have priced in the Federal Reserve's target policy rate peaking at 5.4% in September, while rate cuts for this year have been largely priced out. The Fed's policy rate is currently in a 4.50%-4.75% target range.
The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against a basket of peers, was up 0.22% at 104.88 at 3:20 p.m. ET (2020 GMT), on track for a monthly gain of 2.7%.
Data on Tuesday, meanwhile, showed signs that the Fed's rate hikes were beginning to have their intended effect of cooling the red-hot economy, which weighed slightly on the dollar.
"Amidst the sea of discouraging news, U.S. consumer confidence data released this morning was ice cold, favorable for fighting inflation, but at a significant implied cost — declining consumer spending which represents approximately 70% of the country's GDP," said José Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers.
U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in February, dropping to 102.9 from a 106 reading in January. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index would be 108.5.
Another report showed that U.S. single-family home prices increased at their slowest pace in December since the summer of 2020, with the S&P CoreLogic Case Shiller national home price index rising 5.8% year-on-year.
The Chicago PMI business survey for February also came in weaker-than-expected.
The market awaits employment data for February on March 10 and the consumer price index on March 14, both of which could influence the Fed's interest rate policy.
"The disinflation story continues. It took a bit of a pause in January, but it's not a reversal. We think some of the dollar strength is exaggerated. So we are cautiously fading dollar strength," said Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist, at UBS.
The dollar earlier on Tuesday notched a more-than two-month high against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS, climbing to 136.93 yen, before reversing its gains after the U.S. data. The dollar was last down 0.06% against the yen at 136.15.
Japan's policy of keeping yields pinned down means the yen is sensitive to moves elsewhere. Incoming Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said this week it was premature to comment on how the central bank may shift policy.
On Tuesday, incoming Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida brushed aside the chance of an immediate overhaul of the BOJ's ultra-loose monetary policy.
The yen also fell to its weakest levels in two months against the euro and the pound. EURJPY=EBS, GBPJPY=EBS
Sterling GBP=D3, meanwhile, gave back some of its gains from the previous session against the dollar, dipping 0.09% to $1.2052.
It surged 1% on Monday after Britain and the European Union announced a new deal for post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, known as the Windsor Framework.
That brightened the outlook for the post-Brexit UK economy, with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saying it would clear the way for a new chapter in London's relationship with the bloc.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:55AM (1555 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
104.6200
104.6500
-0.01%
1.092%
+104.9000
+104.4000
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0609
$1.0609
+0.00%
-0.98%
+$1.0646
+$1.0583
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
136.2050
136.2350
-0.02%
+3.89%
+136.9100
+136.1150
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
144.50
144.51
-0.01%
+3.00%
+145.4700
+144.1900
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9375
0.9358
+0.18%
+1.38%
+0.9389
+0.9342
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2116
$1.2063
+0.47%
+0.21%
+$1.2143
+$1.2028
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3610
1.3577
+0.24%
+0.45%
+1.3619
+1.3564
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6745
$0.6739
+0.09%
-1.05%
+$0.6750
+$0.6704
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9945
0.9926
+0.19%
+0.52%
+0.9961
+0.9916
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8754
0.8792
-0.43%
-1.02%
+0.8812
+0.8756
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6193
$0.6166
+0.44%
-2.46%
+$0.6195
+$0.6135
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.3480
10.3500
-0.09%
+5.37%
+10.3750
+10.3120
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.9805
10.9673
+0.12%
+4.64%
+10.9937
+10.9512
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.4369
10.3921
+0.50%
+0.28%
+10.4609
+10.3730
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.0681
11.0129
+0.50%
-0.68%
+11.1043
+11.0066
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and John McCrank in New York; Additional reporting by Alun John in London; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.