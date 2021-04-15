FOREX-Dollar edges higher on strong data, despite lower yields
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - The dollar index edged higher on Thursday in choppy trading as investors balanced bullish data showing U.S. retail sales rebounded sharply in March against a continued drop in U.S. Treasury yields.
Retail sales increased 9.8% last month, the Commerce Department said on Thursday, beating economists' expectations for a 5.9% increase.
A separate report also showed that initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 576,000 for the week ended April 10, compared with 769,000 in the prior week. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 700,000 applications in the latest week.
“This was a one-two punch of really positive data,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.
Dollar strength was capped, however, as Treasury yields US10YT=RR dropped to one-month lows, reducing the relative attractiveness of the U.S. currency. US/
The dollar index =USD earlier on Thursday hit a one-month low of 91.487, before rebounding to 91.633, up 0.03% on the day.
The euro EUR=EBS fell 0.07% to $1.1971. The greenback fell 0.15% to 109.73 Japanese yen JPY=D3.
The dollar has been on the back foot this month as Treasury yields stabilize below one-year highs reached last month. Yields have fallen as the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterates its commitment to holding rates near zero for years to come, and on some concerns that a recent uptick in inflation will be temporary.
Strong risk appetite as stocks hit record highs is also seen as denting the appeal of the greenback. .N
The Australian dollar AUD=D3, a proxy for global risk sentiment, rose 0.36% on Thursday to $0.7749.
Rising geopolitical tensions may be helping demand for safe-haven U.S. bonds on Thursday.
“We’re seeing more risks across emerging markets right now, and that’s probably going to keep some Treasury demand going,” said Moya.
The Russian rouble tumbled on Thursday, at one point losing 2% to the dollar in volatile trade and hitting a more than five-month low versus the euro as the White House announced new sanctions targeting Russia's sovereign debt.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday authorized the move to punish Moscow for interfering in the 2020 U.S. election - allegations Russia denies.
Bitcoin BTC=BTSP stood near a record high of $64,895 reached on Wednesday, when cryptocurrency platform Coinbase COIN.O made its debut in Nasdaq in a direct listing. It was last up 0.07% on the day at $63,028.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:46AM (1346 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
91.6330
91.6190
+0.03%
1.836%
+91.7300
+91.4870
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1971
$1.1980
-0.07%
-2.02%
+$1.1994
+$1.1957
Dollar/Yen
JPY=D3
108.7250
108.9550
-0.15%
+5.33%
+108.9550
+108.7300
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
130.15
130.47
-0.25%
+2.54%
+130.5500
+130.0700
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9223
0.9229
-0.04%
+4.27%
+0.9245
+0.9215
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3779
$1.3776
+0.02%
+0.85%
+$1.3808
+$1.3762
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2508
1.2521
-0.10%
-1.77%
+1.2528
+1.2477
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7749
$0.7723
+0.36%
+0.76%
+$0.7761
+$0.7706
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.1042
1.1053
-0.10%
+2.16%
+1.1063
+1.1041
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8686
0.8692
-0.07%
-2.81%
+0.8698
+0.8671
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.7164
$0.7140
+0.35%
-0.22%
+$0.7180
+$0.7138
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.3765
8.3950
-0.21%
-2.44%
+8.4050
+8.3580
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.0280
10.0479
-0.20%
-4.19%
+10.0660
+10.0190
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.4508
8.4648
-0.20%
+3.10%
+8.4770
+8.4419
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.1170
10.1372
-0.20%
+0.40%
+10.1485
+10.1138
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho in London; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.