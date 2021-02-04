FOREX-Dollar edges higher on economic optimism, sterling eyes BoE

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The dollar edged toward its strongest in more than two months against the euro and the yen on Thursday as pessimism about the U.S. economic outlook receded before the release of important data on the jobs market.

The British pound fell against the dollar but traded near an eight-month high versus the euro ahead of a Bank of England policy meeting that will publish findings on the feasibility of negative interest rates.

Sentiment for the dollar has improved recently as progress in coronavirus vaccinations, moves by U.S. President Joe Biden to pass more fiscal stimulus, and improving economic data forced some bearish investors to give up their short positions.

The dollar faces another test on Friday with the release of non-farm payrolls data, which will help confirm whether the world's largest economy has shrugged off a dip in growth toward the end of last year.

"The dollar's recovery was triggered by a rebound in yields and an increase in inflation expectations," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IG Securities.

"This is supporting the dollar, which now has more room to rise against the euro, because the euro zone looks like it is lagging behind U.S. economic growth."

Against the euro, the dollar EUR=D3 stood at $1.2015, close to a nine-week high.

The pound GBP=D3fell to $1.3601, adding to a 0.2% decline in the previous session. Sterling traded at 88.30 pence per euro EURGBP=D3, near the strongest since May last year.

The dollar was quoted at 105.13 yen JPY=D3, near its highest since mid-November.

Data due on Friday is forecast to show the U.S. economy added 50,000 jobs in January, which would be a mild recovery from shedding 140,000 jobs in the previous month as a spike in coronavirus infections curbed economic activity.

Since the start of the year expectations for big fiscal stimulus under Biden's Democratic government have supported sentiment.

The pace of vaccinations in the United States has also picked up, causing many investors to temper their pessimism.

The dollar index USD= against a basket of six major currencies rose 0.2% to 91.269, not far from the highest since early December.

The Bank of England is not expected to change interest rates or quantitative easing at its meeting on Thursday, but sterling will be closely watched as investors try to measure the likelihood of negative interest rates.

In the cryptocurrency market, ethereum ETH=BTSP hit a record of $1,698 ahead of the listing of ethereum futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange next week.

Bitcoin BTH=BTSP, the most popular crypto currency, held steady at $37,970.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar AUD=D3 edged up to $0.7626, supported by hopes for U.S. stimulus and progress in securing coronavirus vaccines.

Reserve Bank of Australia will update its economic forecasts on Friday, which could determine whether the Aussie continues to rise.

Across the Tasman Sea, the New Zealand dollar NZD=D3fell to $0.7195.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:16PM (0516 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2015

$1.2035

-0.17%

-1.66%

+1.2043

+1.2014

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

105.1350

105.0700

+0.04%

+1.77%

+105.1450

+105.0200

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

126.31

126.39

-0.06%

-0.48%

+126.4600

+126.3000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9001

0.8990

+0.14%

+1.75%

+0.9001

+0.8987

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.3601

1.3642

-0.30%

-0.45%

+1.3652

+1.3600

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2804

1.2785

+0.15%

+0.55%

+1.2805

+1.2779

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7626

0.7618

+0.11%

-0.86%

+0.7648

+0.7617

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.7195

0.7213

-0.24%

+0.21%

+0.7224

+0.7191

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Aurora Ellis, Gerry Doyle and Simon Cameron-Moore)

((stanley.white@tr.com; +81 (0)3 4563 2799; twitter.com/stanleywhite1 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.