FOREX-Dollar edges higher as U.S. jobs report is stronger than expected

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against major currencies on Friday after U.S. data showing employers hired more workers than expected in September, suggesting the Federal Reserve will likely stick to its aggressive tightening policy for now.

The dollar pared losses against the Japanese yen JPY= and was last flat, while the euro EUR=EBS extended losses against the dollar and was last down 0.3% at $0.9764. The yen remained close to a 24-year low of 145.90 hit last month, which had prompted an intervention by Japanese authorities to shore up the fragile currency.

"The U.S. dollar is a crowded position, and any sign of U.S. economic weakness will weigh heavily on the dollar, but it certainly didn't come with nonfarm payrolls," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive in Toronto.

"The dollar just got a little bit more crowded with this data," he said. "The U.S. economy is strong."

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 263,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report. Data for August was unrevised to show 315,000 jobs added as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 250,000 job gains, with estimates ranging from as low as 127,000 to as high as 375,000.

Overnight, a number of Fed officials reinforced the view that the central bank is nowhere near finished with raising rates as it seeks to tame inflation, and interest rates are expected to go up further.

U.S. inflation data, due next week, will be watched closely as well and could prove influential in setting investors' expectations for the Fed, according to strategists.

The U.S. central bank, in an effort to tame inflation, has hiked its policy rate from near-zero at the beginning of this year to the current range of 3.00% to 3.25%, and last month signaled more large increases were on the way this year.

A U.S. dollar index =USD which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies was last up 0.1%. The index is up about 18% for the year so far.

Sterling GBP=D3 was down 0.1% at $1.1148, having fallen 1.4% overnight. It jumped earlier this week, after the British government reversed a planned cut to the highest rate of income tax.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:22AM (1322 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Ana Nicolaci da Costa, William Maclean and Jonathan Oatis)

((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.