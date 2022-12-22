FOREX-Dollar edges higher as U.S. data lends support; yen holds gains

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged higher against most major peers on Thursday after U.S. data pointed to labor market strength that could keep the Federal Reserve hawkish for longer.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased less than expected last week, pointing to a still-tight labor market, while the economy rebounded faster than previously estimated in the third quarter.

Labor market resilience is keeping the U.S. central bank on its aggressive policy tightening campaign, with the Fed last week projecting at least an additional 75 basis points of increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023. It has hiked its policy rate by 425 basis points this year from near zero to a 4.25%-to-4.50% range, the highest since late 2007.

"The dollar is gaining as this morning’s stronger-than-forecast data lifts rate expectations for the new year," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at business payments company Corpay.

"There’s still no evidence the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes have delivered the "sustained period of below-trend growth" that policymakers — and many market participants — had anticipated, making it more likely the central bank will be forced to tighten further," Schamotta said.

The euro EUR=EBS was 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar at $1.0595, after having risen as high as 0.5% earlier in the session.

Meanwhile, the dollar was 0.1% lower against the yen JPY= at 132.32 yen, not far from the four-month low touched on Tuesday after an unexpected tweak to the Bank of Japan's bond yield controls spurred bullish yen bets.

The greenback has so far failed to meaningfully recoup the 3.8% slump that followed Tuesday's news.

"The yen has significant room to appreciate from here," said Michael Brown, an analyst at Trader X.

"I think dollar-yen has scope to move back towards the mid-120s, around 125 or 126, as the BOJ becomes more hawkish, and also as markets continue to doubt what we're hearing from the Fed," Brown added.

Sterling fell to a fresh three-week low and was down 0.59% at $1.20135 GBP=D3 after data showed the British economy contracted slightly more than expected.

The ruble recovered ground on Thursday after hitting ifavorable mark since late April as the prospect of a favorable month-end tax period mitigated concerns over the impact of sanctions on Russian oil and gas. The dollar was down about 1.9%against the ruble at 69.52. RUBUTSTN=MCX

Russia will start buying yuan on the currency market next year if oil and gas revenues meet expectations, two sources said, opening a new front in an accelerating de-dollarization drive designed to reduce its dependency on Western finance.

The dollar was at a one-week high against the offshore yuan CNH=D3.

Meanwhile, bitcoin BTC=BTSP was 0.96% lower at $16,663 as cryptocurrencies continued to nurse sharp losses following the high-profile collapse of crypto exchange FTX.

