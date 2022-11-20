FOREX-Dollar edges higher as China COVID worries spur defensive buying

SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar started the week on the front foot, boosted by defensive buying as investors remained on edge following a spike in COVID-19 cases in some cities in China that prompted officials to tighten restrictions.

China's capital Beijing reported two COVID-19 deaths for Nov. 20, with the city's most populous district urging residents to stay at home on Monday, extending a request from the weekend.

The rising cases have cast doubt on the hopes of an early easing in strict pandemic restrictions.

"The outlook for China's zero-Covid market will remain a key source of volatility," said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"If we do see another set of step up in restrictions, it indicates to me that the Chinese officials are still wary of any eventual reopening."

The dollar index =USD rose 0.131% to 107.030 on Monday, after logging its biggest weekly gain in a month last week, while the offshore Chinese yuan rate CNH=D3 was at $7.1700 per dollar.

Hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve officials have helped the safe-haven dollar stabilise after its sharp dive earlier in November.

Investors will be keenly interested in the minutes from the Fed's November meeting due to be released on Wednesday that could shed light on how high officials ultimately expect to raise interest rates.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies remained under pressure, with bitcoin BTC=BTSP down 0.3% to $16,205.00, while Ether ETH=BTSP also shed 0.3%. FTX owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion, according to bankruptcy filings, as the collapsed crypto exchange undertakes a strategic review of its global assets.

The euro EUR= fell 0.21% to $1.0302, while sterling GBP= was last traded at $1.1851, down 0.30% on the day.

The Japanese yen JPY= weakened 0.04% versus the greenback at 140.42 per dollar. The Australian dollar AUD=D3 fell 0.25% versus the greenback at $0.665, while the kiwi NZD=D3 was down 0.21% at $0.614.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0133 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0308

$1.0326

-0.17%

+0.00%

+1.0333

+1.0301

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

140.3900

140.3950

+0.04%

+0.00%

+140.4850

+140.3000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

144.74

144.92

-0.12%

+0.00%

+145.0100

+144.6500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9546

0.9547

+0.02%

+0.00%

+0.9552

+0.9531

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.1853

1.1885

-0.25%

+0.00%

+1.1895

+1.1848

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3411

1.3390

+0.18%

+0.00%

+1.3417

+1.3385

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.6658

0.6673

-0.23%

+0.00%

+0.6681

+0.6652

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.6142

0.6152

-0.23%

+0.00%

+0.6169

+0.6137

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((ankur.banerjee@thomsonreuters.com;; Mobile - +65 9121 9485; Twitter: @AnkurBanerjee17;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.