FOREX-Dollar edges higher after US retail sales; debt ceiling in focus

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar drifted higher on Tuesday after data showed retail sales in April were lower than expected but the underlying trend remained resilient.
The dollar index was last slightly up on the day at 102.43 =USD. Against the yen, the greenback was also modestly higher at 136.155 yen JPY=EBS
U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in April, though the underlying trend remained solid, suggesting that consumer spending likely remained strong early in the second quarter.
"It was a rebound after two soft months, which suggests that consumer spending is still holding up," said Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist at UBS.
"Consumer spending has been the strongest component of the economy at the moment. And we have seen business confidence indicators are much weaker than consumer indicators and this report is consistent with that."
Currency investors though remained on tenterhooks amid a slew of event risks including an important meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy with a little more than two weeks to go before the U.S. government could run short of money to pay its bills.
"There is maybe some potential news on the debt ceiling today. Chances are that this is going to be pushed closer to the deadline, which is early next month," Serebriakov said.
"So the market should remain in a range. I don't really see any direction impulse here."
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:30AM (1330 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
102.4200
102.4300
+0.01%
-1.034%
+102.5700
+102.1900
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0875
$1.0874
+0.01%
+1.49%
+$1.0905
+$1.0863
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
136.1900
136.0950
+0.08%
+3.88%
+136.2250
+135.6800
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
148.11
148.01
+0.07%
+5.57%
+148.2400
+147.6200
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8953
0.8956
-0.03%
-3.17%
+0.8962
+0.8920
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2505
$1.2531
-0.20%
+3.42%
+$1.2546
+$1.2466
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3417
1.3466
-0.36%
-0.97%
+1.3493
+1.3410
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6677
$0.6700
-0.35%
-2.05%
+$0.6710
+$0.6666
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9737
0.9739
-0.02%
-1.60%
+0.9742
+0.9720
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8694
0.8678
+0.18%
-1.70%
+0.8718
+0.8680
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6240
$0.6243
-0.04%
-1.72%
+$0.6260
+$0.6228
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.6610
10.6000
+0.71%
+8.77%
+10.6720
+10.5930
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.5903
11.5214
+0.60%
+10.45%
+11.6190
+11.5195
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.3779
10.3480
+0.33%
-0.29%
+10.3837
+10.3188
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.2822
11.2454
+0.33%
+1.19%
+11.2944
+11.2411
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Alun John in London; Editing by Alexander Smith)
