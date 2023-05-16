FOREX-Dollar edges higher after US retail sales; debt ceiling in focus

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar drifted higher on Tuesday after data showed retail sales in April were lower than expected but the underlying trend remained resilient.

The dollar index was last slightly up on the day at 102.43 =USD. Against the yen, the greenback was also modestly higher at 136.155 yen JPY=EBS

U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in April, though the underlying trend remained solid, suggesting that consumer spending likely remained strong early in the second quarter.

"It was a rebound after two soft months, which suggests that consumer spending is still holding up," said Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist at UBS.

"Consumer spending has been the strongest component of the economy at the moment. And we have seen business confidence indicators are much weaker than consumer indicators and this report is consistent with that."

Currency investors though remained on tenterhooks amid a slew of event risks including an important meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy with a little more than two weeks to go before the U.S. government could run short of money to pay its bills.

"There is maybe some potential news on the debt ceiling today. Chances are that this is going to be pushed closer to the deadline, which is early next month," Serebriakov said.

"So the market should remain in a range. I don't really see any direction impulse here."

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:30AM (1330 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

102.4200

102.4300

+0.01%

-1.034%

+102.5700

+102.1900

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0875

$1.0874

+0.01%

+1.49%

+$1.0905

+$1.0863

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

136.1900

136.0950

+0.08%

+3.88%

+136.2250

+135.6800

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

148.11

148.01

+0.07%

+5.57%

+148.2400

+147.6200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8953

0.8956

-0.03%

-3.17%

+0.8962

+0.8920

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2505

$1.2531

-0.20%

+3.42%

+$1.2546

+$1.2466

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3417

1.3466

-0.36%

-0.97%

+1.3493

+1.3410

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6677

$0.6700

-0.35%

-2.05%

+$0.6710

+$0.6666

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9737

0.9739

-0.02%

-1.60%

+0.9742

+0.9720

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8694

0.8678

+0.18%

-1.70%

+0.8718

+0.8680

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6240

$0.6243

-0.04%

-1.72%

+$0.6260

+$0.6228

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.6610

10.6000

+0.71%

+8.77%

+10.6720

+10.5930

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.5903

11.5214

+0.60%

+10.45%

+11.6190

+11.5195

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.3779

10.3480

+0.33%

-0.29%

+10.3837

+10.3188

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.2822

11.2454

+0.33%

+1.19%

+11.2944

+11.2411

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Alun John in London; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

