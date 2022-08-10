FOREX-Dollar edges down ahead of key U.S. inflation data

By Alun John

HONG KONG, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Wednesday, ahead of U.S. inflation data which markets will scrutinise for guidance on how steeply the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.

The figures were due at 1230 GMT. Economists expect year-on-year headline inflation USCPNY=ECI to be running at a scorching 8.7%, a small retreat from June's 9.1%. Core inflation is expected at 0.5% month-on-month USCPF=ECI.

There were a few small ripples in the pre-CPI calm in morning trade in Europe. The euro EUR=EBS climbed 0.28% to $1.02425, sterling GBP=D3 gained 0.17% to $1.2095, and the dollar also lost 0.5% on the Swiss franc CHF=EBS, which traded at 0.94885 per greenback.

But the day's main event had yet to come. A strong U.S. inflation print would damage the case that the Fed will pivot away from its focus on curtailing inflation with interest rate hikes and instead worry more about a recession, and so potentially raise rates more slowly.

Speculation that the Fed will make such a pivot weighed on the dollar earlier this month, though it has since walked back some of those losses.

"All eyes are on U.S. CPI," said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The impact of the data in currency markets, she said, would likely be seen most in dollar/yen, particularly sensitive to moves in U.S. treasuries.

The greenback was unchanged versus the Japanese yen on Wednesday ahead of the CPI print with one dollar worth 135 yen.

Traders expect reaction to turn on the core inflation figure.

"The market will initially get more excited by a downside core CPI surprise than an upside surprise," said Deutsche Bank strategist Alan Ruskin. A downward surprise would feed into hopes that falling commodity prices mean inflation can quickly recede.

"It will also play to the market's recent proclivity to buy risk dips, and will be a broad-based negative for the U.S. dollar," he said.

A quick reading on policymakers' reaction may come from Fed officials Charles Evans and Neel Kashkari, who were due to make speeches at 1500 GMT and 1800 GMT, though they will have another set of price data in August before September's policy meeting.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 was calm, last hovering at $0.6971, just above its 50-day moving average.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP, rattled by a drumbeat of cryptocurrency fund wipeouts and thefts over recent months, was at $23,000 on Wednesday.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 1106 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0239

$1.0213

+0.25%

-9.94%

+1.0245

+1.0202

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

134.9850

135.1250

-0.14%

+17.31%

+135.2950

+134.9100

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

138.23

138.00

+0.17%

+6.09%

+138.2900

+137.7300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9489

0.9537

-0.47%

+4.06%

+0.9544

+0.9489

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.2097

1.2075

+0.17%

-10.57%

+1.2105

+1.2066

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2873

1.2883

-0.07%

+1.82%

+1.2895

+1.2865

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.6970

0.6962

+0.11%

-4.11%

+0.6979

+0.6947

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.6312

0.6288

+0.40%

-7.77%

+0.6317

+0.6277

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

US CPIhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3QwZU0C

