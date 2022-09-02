FOREX-Dollar eases from 20-year high as market digests jobs report

By John McCrank

NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The dollar edged back from a 20-year high on Friday as traders digested a report that showed the pace of hiring rose slightly more than expected in August, giving the Federal Reserve some wiggle room in how aggressively it hikes interest rates later this month.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 315,000 jobs in August, data showed, topping the consensus forecast of 300,000 jobs by economists polled by Reuters, and marking the 20th straight month of job growth.

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against six counterparts, initially declined on the jobs report, but then reversed course and erased a chunk of its losses.

At 9:15 a.m. Eastern time (1305 GMT), the U.S. currency was down 0.319% at 109.24 =USD, but was still on track for its third-straight weekly gain.

"Overall what we're seeing is the market is still bracing for potentially much more aggressive Fed tightening," said Edward Soya, senior market analyst at Panda.

He noted that the jobs report showed average hourly wages beginning to fall, which could help dampen price pressures.

"Inflation is definitely starting to show some signs that it could be slowing, but there is no strong consensus on that," he said.