FOREX-Dollar eases back from recent gains as focus on U.S. inflation data; euro jumps

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to its lowest level in more than two weeks against a basket of currencies on Monday following recent strong gains, as investors grew nervous ahead of U.S. inflation data and as central banks outside of the United States appeared increasingly hawkish.

The euro climbed to more than a three-week high against the dollar, with European Central Bank officials arguing for further aggressive monetary tightening.

Strategists said the release on Tuesday of the monthly U.S. consumer price index report will be closely watched for clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve may need to be in hiking interest rates next week to fight high inflation.

The Federal Open Market Committee - the Fed's policy-setting arm - is expected at its Sept. 20-21 meeting to raise the central bank's benchmark overnight lending rate again from the current range of 2.25%-2.50%.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major counterparts, has been strengthening on expectations of an aggressive Fed and reached a two-decade peak of 110.79 last Wednesday. On Monday, it was down 0.4% on the day at 108.31 after hitting its lowest since Aug. 26.

"It's been a break in the dollar's relentless rise," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Convera. "What's behind that basically is improved risk sentiment, hawkish central banks from abroad and hopes that U.S. inflation will suggest that the worst is behind us, (with) consumer prices coming out tomorrow."

"One of the things that's helped to limit bouts of dollar weakness is signs of a resilient U.S. economy," Manimbo added.

The New York Fed's monthly consumer expectations survey showed on Monday that U.S. consumers' inflation expectations slid further in August as gasoline prices extended their steep decline from June's record high, a development likely to be bring some relief to U.S. central bank officials who have been worrying that the highest inflation in 40 years might change consumers' perceptions of how sticky the current price shocks may be.

The euro EUR=EBS rose against the dollar to its highest level since Aug. 17. It hit a 20-year trough of $0.9862 last week.

The euro was last up 0.7% at $1.0117.

ECB policymakers see increasing risks that the central bank will need to hike its key interest rate to 2% or more to curb record inflation in the euro zone, sources told Reuters.

At the same time, the Ifo institute said on Monday, in a U-turn from its forecast three months prior, that Germany's economy will contract next year as a dramatic rise in energy costs due to the Ukraine war extinguishes the chances of recovery after COVID-19 lockdowns.

Against the dollar, sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.1681, up 0.8% on the day and up from last week's 37-year low.

The dollar was up slightly against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS, at 142.75 yen, but off its 24-year high of 144.99 hit last week.

Over the weekend, Japanese officials hinted at intervention to stop the currency from weakening further. A senior government spokesman said in a local television interview that the administration must take steps as needed to counter excessive yen declines.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 was 0.6% higher at $0.6883.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC=BTSPlast rose 2.69% to $22,422.00, while Ethereum ETH=BTSP was down 2.3% at $1,726.

Investors will be watching the area as the Ethereum blockchain is due to merge with a separate blockchain, altering the way it processes transactions and how new ether tokens are created.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:59PM (1959 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

108.3300

108.7500

-0.37%

13.241%

+108.8600

+107.8000

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0115

$1.0046

+0.70%

-11.02%

+$1.0198

+$1.0060

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

142.8150

142.6500

+0.10%

+24.04%

+143.4900

+142.0500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

144.47

143.23

+0.87%

+10.86%

+145.6300

+143.4000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9540

0.9606

-0.69%

+4.59%

+0.9608

+0.9510

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.1675

$1.1584

+0.79%

-13.67%

+$1.1710

+$1.1602

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2986

1.3020

-0.25%

+2.72%

+1.3053

+1.2964

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6883

$0.6847

+0.54%

-5.30%

+$0.6900

+$0.6797

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9649

0.9643

+0.06%

-6.94%

+0.9746

+0.9636

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8661

0.8663

-0.02%

+3.11%

+0.8722

+0.8650

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6135

$0.6103

+0.53%

-10.36%

+$0.6157

+$0.6052

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.8585

9.9235

-0.63%

+11.93%

+9.9075

+9.7900

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.9688

9.9629

+0.06%

-0.40%

+10.0075

+9.9428

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.4979

10.6301

-0.42%

+16.41%

+10.6095

+10.4385

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.6145

10.6592

-0.42%

+3.77%

+10.6827

+10.6079

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland and Alun John in Tokyo and London; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Paul Simao and Marguerita Choy)

((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.