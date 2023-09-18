FOREX-Dollar eases as week of key central bank decisions kicks off

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged down against a basket of currencies on Monday but remained near a six-month high, as traders looked ahead to decisions on interest rates this week from the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan.

Currency moves were largely muted on Monday as investors were hesitant to make big directional wagers ahead of the week's slew of central bank interest rate decisions.

"The plethora of event risk and central bank meetings coming up is keeping a lid on volatility, and with traders really not wanting to chase moves or take on significant risk before the FOMC, BoE, BoJ, etc.," Michael Brown, market analyst at Trader X, said.

The U.S. dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major counterparts, was down 0.27% at 105.11, not far from the six-month high of 105.43 touched on Thursday. The index rose for its ninth straight week last week, its longest winning streak in nearly a decade.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said she saw no signs the U.S. economy is entering a downturn.

Data on Monday showed U.S. homebuilder confidence fell for a second month in September, with optimism dropping to the lowest since April as high interest rates cut into affordability for prospective buyers.

"The Fed should stay on hold in terms of rates, and personally I don't anticipate too much of a significant shift in terms of the statement, with a data-dependent tightening bias maintained," Brown said.

"The balance of risks does tilt a little to the dovish side in terms of the dots, given recent rhetoric, though this shouldn't significantly dent the dollar's longer-run bullish trend given the FX market's apparent focus on relative growth dynamics, where the U.S. remains by far the best of a bad G10 bunch," he said, referring to the Fed's interest rate forecasts to be released with the statement.

Fed fund futures show investors expect the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates on hold in the 5.25% to 5.5% range on Wednesday.

"In the grand scheme of things we're quite positive on the dollar," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

"The U.S. economy is outperforming both Europe and Asia, especially China."

The common currency rose to a new record high against the Swedish crown days before the Riksbank is expected to raise interest rates again. EURSEK=D3

Traders think Sweden's central bank is highly likely to raise interest rates on Thursday by 25 basis points to 4%, piling more pressure on the economy.

They broadly expect the Bank of Japan to leave rates on hold at -0.1% on Friday, but will watch closely for hints about the policy outlook after Governor Kazuo Ueda stoked speculation of an imminent move away from ultra-loose policy.

Traders remained on high alert for possible intervention to support the battered yen.

The pound was 0.11% higher at $1.23965. Traders see the Bank of England raising rates by 25 basis points to 5.5% on Thursday, in what could be its final hike.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC=BTSP rose 2.58% to $27,220, a more than two-week high.

