News & Insights

US Markets

FOREX-Dollar eases against euro after Fed Chair Powell's remarks

Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

June 21, 2023 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar erased gains against the euro on Wednesday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank's fight to lower inflation "has a long way to go."

The euro EUR=EBS, which had been trading slightly lower on the day against the dollar recovered ground to trade up 0.07% at $1.0924 after the release of Powell's testimony prepared for delivery to the House Financial Services Committee at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((saqib.ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; @SaqibReports; +1 332 219 1971; Reuters Messaging: saqib.ahmed.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.