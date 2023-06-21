FOREX-Dollar eases against euro after Fed Chair Powell's remarks

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar erased gains against the euro on Wednesday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank's fight to lower inflation "has a long way to go."

The euro EUR=EBS, which had been trading slightly lower on the day against the dollar recovered ground to trade up 0.07% at $1.0924 after the release of Powell's testimony prepared for delivery to the House Financial Services Committee at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

