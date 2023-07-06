FOREX-Dollar eases after strong labor market reports

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - The dollar eased after a brief rebound on Thursday as data showing the U.S. labor market remains strong increased chances the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates later this month.

Private payrolls surged in June in the biggest rise since February 2022, an ADP National Employment report showed, while the filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose moderately last week, the Labor Department said.

Later, a survey by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) showed the U.S. services sector grew faster than expected in June as new orders picked up, adding to data indicating a resilient economy in the face of tighter monetary policy.

"This strong data today has a lot more of a 'good news is bad news' type feel to it," said Brian Daingerfield, head of G10 FX strategy at NatWest Markets in Stamford, Connecticut.

"Take it together with how equity markets have responded, that gives a clear picture of the dollar today. Call it a risk-off style move, where the Fed is going to be tightening more and that has negative repercussions for risk."

Futures markets raised the probability of the Fed hiking interest rates by 25 basis points to 92.4% when policymakers conclude a two-day meeting on July 26, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool showed.

The yield on two-year Treasuries US10YT=RR rose above 5% to their highest in 16 years, while U.S. stocks tumbled on the outlook that rates will stay higher for longer.

The dollar index =USD, measuring the U.S. currency against six others including the euro and Japan's yen, fell 0.18% to 103.13.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said she was very concerned "whether inflation will return to target in a sustainable and timely way."

The major central banks for the most part are fine-tuning monetary policy, and it is unclear when they will act as they alternate between hiking and pausing interest rates, said Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies.

"Given all these central banks are more or less in the same place in some way, shape or form, the dollar's going have a hard time" moving too much one way or the other, he said.

The safe-haven Japanese yen strengthened 0.39% versus the greenback at 144.09 as concerns about the global growth outlook, resulting from the aggressive monetary tightening by major central banks, weighed on risk appetite.

ONE DIMENSIONAL

The pound hit two-week highs against the euro EURGBP=D3 and dollar GBP=D3 as financial markets bet the Bank of England will raise rates to 6.5% early next year, pushing the yield on the two-year UK government bond to its highest since June 2008.

"The FX market is taking more of a 'one-dimensional approach' to trading the British disease," said Stephen Gallo, global FX strategist at BMO Capital Markets.

"Instead of selling GBP in anticipation of an economic slowdown, it is buying GBP on the basis of interest rate differentials," Gallo said.

The Chinese yuan last traded down slightly at 7.2575 per dollar in the offshore market CNH=D3, a day after falling about 0.4%. The central bank set a stronger-than-expected midpoint fixing for the fourth straight day this week, which traders believe is an attempt to prevent the yuan from weakening too fast and too far. CNY/

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP hit a 13-month high of $31,500, continuing to find support due to recent plans by fund managers to launch a U.S.-listed spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Currency bid prices at 3:37 p.m. (1937 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.1300

103.3400

-0.18%

-0.348%

+103.5700

+102.9100

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0884

$1.0853

+0.29%

+1.58%

+$1.0901

+$1.0834

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

144.0850

144.6650

-0.39%

+9.91%

+144.6500

+143.5600

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

156.82

157.00

-0.11%

+11.77%

+157.0600

+155.8500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8957

0.8988

-0.32%

-3.10%

+0.8997

+0.8951

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2740

$1.2703

+0.30%

+5.35%

+$1.2780

+$1.2674

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3364

1.3285

+0.60%

-1.36%

+1.3370

+1.3276

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6625

$0.6654

-0.41%

-2.79%

+$0.6688

+$0.6599

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9747

0.9755

-0.08%

-1.50%

+0.9766

+0.9738

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8543

0.8542

+0.01%

-3.40%

+0.8563

+0.8521

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6158

$0.6179

-0.31%

-2.98%

+$0.6219

+$0.6133

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.7670

10.6820

+0.81%

+9.73%

+10.8250

+10.6520

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.7224

11.5894

+1.15%

+11.71%

+11.7392

+11.5690

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.9433

10.9373

+0.36%

+5.15%

+10.9906

+10.9223

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.9064

11.8636

+0.36%

+6.79%

+11.9409

+11.8712

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

USD 060723 v2 https://tmsnrt.rs/3XIKuey

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Samuel Indyk in London and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by David Holmes, Mark Potter and Richard Chang)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.