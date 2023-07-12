FOREX-Dollar drops to two-month low after U.S. inflation slows

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - The dollar sank to a new two-month low on Wednesday after data showed the rise in U.S. consumer prices eased in June, suggesting that the Federal Reserve may have to raise interest rates just one more time this year.

The dollar index dropped as low as 101.04, the lowest in two months, after the data, and was last down 0.4% at 101.27 =USD.

The greenback also hit its lowest against the Swiss franc CHF=EBS since early 2015 after the inflation report. It was last down 0.6% at 0.8750 francs, having fallen to a session low of 0.8735 earlier, its weakest since the Swiss National Bank removed the peg from the Swiss currency in January 2015.

Core U.S. consumer prices rose just 0.2% in June, compared with forecasts for a gain of 0.3%.

On an annual basis, U.S. CPI advanced 4.8%, lower than market expectations for a 5% increase. That was also the smallest annual increase in more than two years.

U.S. rate futures still show traders overwhelmingly expect the policy rate to rise a quarter point, to a 5.25%-5.5% range, at the Fed's July 25-26 meeting, but now see about a 25% chance of another rate hike before year's end, down from about 35% before the report.

"The Fed may have talked itself into a corner with a July 26th rate hike. The data don't confirm that they need to actually hike," said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist, at Annex Wealth Management, in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

"Since they're stubborn, they'll probably do it anyways. Thankfully the market has been expecting that hike. The end is near for hikes."

Currency bid prices at 8:58AM (1258 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

101.1900

101.6000

-0.40%

-2.222%

+101.6100

+101.0400

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1059

$1.1010

+0.45%

+3.21%

+$1.1072

+$1.1008

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

139.2500

140.3800

-0.80%

+6.21%

+140.3400

+138.7700

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

154.01

154.49

-0.31%

+9.77%

+154.5200

+153.5200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8745

0.8794

-0.51%

-5.38%

+0.8793

+0.8735

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2951

$1.2931

+0.12%

+7.05%

+$1.2975

+$1.2905

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3219

1.3230

-0.08%

-2.43%

+1.3233

+1.3197

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6733

$0.6687

+0.67%

-1.25%

+$0.6751

+$0.6683

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9672

0.9679

-0.07%

-2.25%

+0.9695

+0.9663

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8537

0.8511

+0.31%

-3.47%

+0.8542

+0.8506

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6231

$0.6198

+0.42%

-1.98%

+$0.6246

+$0.6183

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.2140

10.3530

-1.24%

+4.19%

+10.3490

+10.1940

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.2984

11.3868

-0.78%

+7.67%

+11.4120

+11.2620

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.5439

10.6608

-0.54%

+1.30%

+10.6696

+10.5152

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.6613

11.7241

-0.54%

+4.59%

+11.7573

+11.6390

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London, Chuck Mikolajczak in New York and Ann Saphir in San Francisco)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

