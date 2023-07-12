FOREX-Dollar drops to two-month low after U.S. inflation slows

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - The dollar sank to a new two-month low on Wednesday after data showed the rise in U.S. consumer prices eased in June, suggesting that the Federal Reserve may have to raise interest rates just one more time this year.
The dollar index dropped as low as 101.04, the lowest in two months, after the data, and was last down 0.4% at 101.27 =USD.
The greenback also hit its lowest against the Swiss franc CHF=EBS since early 2015 after the inflation report. It was last down 0.6% at 0.8750 francs, having fallen to a session low of 0.8735 earlier, its weakest since the Swiss National Bank removed the peg from the Swiss currency in January 2015.
Core U.S. consumer prices rose just 0.2% in June, compared with forecasts for a gain of 0.3%.
On an annual basis, U.S. CPI advanced 4.8%, lower than market expectations for a 5% increase. That was also the smallest annual increase in more than two years.
U.S. rate futures still show traders overwhelmingly expect the policy rate to rise a quarter point, to a 5.25%-5.5% range, at the Fed's July 25-26 meeting, but now see about a 25% chance of another rate hike before year's end, down from about 35% before the report.
"The Fed may have talked itself into a corner with a July 26th rate hike. The data don't confirm that they need to actually hike," said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist, at Annex Wealth Management, in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
"Since they're stubborn, they'll probably do it anyways. Thankfully the market has been expecting that hike. The end is near for hikes."
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 8:58AM (1258 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
101.1900
101.6000
-0.40%
-2.222%
+101.6100
+101.0400
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1059
$1.1010
+0.45%
+3.21%
+$1.1072
+$1.1008
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
139.2500
140.3800
-0.80%
+6.21%
+140.3400
+138.7700
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
154.01
154.49
-0.31%
+9.77%
+154.5200
+153.5200
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8745
0.8794
-0.51%
-5.38%
+0.8793
+0.8735
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2951
$1.2931
+0.12%
+7.05%
+$1.2975
+$1.2905
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3219
1.3230
-0.08%
-2.43%
+1.3233
+1.3197
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6733
$0.6687
+0.67%
-1.25%
+$0.6751
+$0.6683
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9672
0.9679
-0.07%
-2.25%
+0.9695
+0.9663
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8537
0.8511
+0.31%
-3.47%
+0.8542
+0.8506
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6231
$0.6198
+0.42%
-1.98%
+$0.6246
+$0.6183
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.2140
10.3530
-1.24%
+4.19%
+10.3490
+10.1940
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.2984
11.3868
-0.78%
+7.67%
+11.4120
+11.2620
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.5439
10.6608
-0.54%
+1.30%
+10.6696
+10.5152
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.6613
11.7241
-0.54%
+4.59%
+11.7573
+11.6390
World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London, Chuck Mikolajczak in New York and Ann Saphir in San Francisco)
((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))
