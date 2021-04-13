FOREX-Dollar drops to three-week lows after inflation data

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to three-week lows on Tuesday after data showed inflation making strong gains in March, though the rise was not expected to alter the Federal Reserve's commitment to keeping interest rates at rock-bottom levels for years to come.

The consumer price index jumped 0.6% last month, the largest gain since August 2012, after rising 0.4% in February, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI rose 0.3%. The so-called core CPI nudged up 0.1% in February.

The dollar briefly spiked on the data, before reversing course and dipping to three-week lows. Treasury yields also fell after the data. US/

"It keeps unchanged the outlook of the Fed to stay the low rate course over the foreseeable future," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington D.C. "We're likely to see inflation move higher, before it eventually moves lower. So far the economy is sticking to the Fed's script."

Inflation is expected to show extra bullish comparisons to last year in the coming months due to a drop in price pressures in 2020 when businesses closed due to the spread of COVID-19.

The U.S. central bank has said that it will look through temporary increases in inflation and analysts expect it will allow inflation to run hotter than previously expected before raising rates.

The next major U.S. economic release will be retail sales data for March on Thursday.

The dollar index =USD fell as low as 91.93, the lowest level since March 23. The euro EUR=EBS gained 0.24% to $1.1940. The greenback fell 0.22% to 109.16 Japanese yen JPY=D3.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3, which is a proxy for global risk appetite, was little changed on the day at $0.7623.

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 gained 0.20% to $0.7042. The country's central bank is expected on Wednesday to leave interest rates and its quantitative easing program unchanged.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP hit a record $63,275, extending its 2021 rally to new heights a day before the listing of Coinbase shares in the United States.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:38AM (1338 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

91.9200

92.0910

-0.16%

2.155%

+92.3400

+91.9370

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1940

$1.1912

+0.24%

-2.28%

+$1.1940

+$1.1878

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

109.1600

109.4250

-0.22%

+5.71%

+109.7450

+109.1250

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

130.33

130.26

+0.05%

+2.69%

+130.4900

+129.8100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9208

0.9222

-0.13%

+4.10%

+0.9259

+0.9209

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3738

$1.3747

-0.05%

+0.56%

+$1.3768

+$1.3697

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2560

1.2564

-0.03%

-1.36%

+1.2628

+1.2530

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7623

$0.7623

+0.02%

-0.88%

+$0.7630

+$0.7585

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0995

1.0986

+0.08%

+1.75%

+1.1013

+1.0985

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8689

0.8669

+0.23%

-2.76%

+0.8712

+0.8641

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7042

$0.7028

+0.20%

-1.94%

+$0.7043

+$0.7005

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.5095

8.4800

+0.48%

-0.77%

+8.5660

+8.4865

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.1621

10.1037

+0.58%

-2.91%

+10.1855

+10.0976

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.5404

8.5606

-0.07%

+4.20%

+8.5964

+8.5421

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.1979

10.2050

-0.07%

+1.21%

+10.2188

+10.1811

(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in London Editing by Paul Simao)

