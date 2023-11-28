FOREX-Dollar drops to 3-month low, heading for biggest monthly fall in a year

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Alun John

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar sank to a three-month low on Tuesday, as investors continued to take the view that growth in the world's largest economy is starting to slow down after an aggressive tightening cycle since March last year.

That slowdown should prompt the Federal Reserve to begin easing some time next year. U.S. rate futures were pricing in a 23% chance of a rate cut in March, rising to a roughly 50% probability in May, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.

The dollar index =USD, which measures its value against six major currencies, fell as far as 102.89, the lowest since Aug. 31. It was last down 0.1% at 103.02. The index is on track for a loss of more than 3% in November, its worst performance since November 2022.

"For several decades now, the dollar has tended to outperform when the U.S. economy is extremely weak or extremely strong relative to the rest of the world, and has typically fallen during circumstances resembling those now in play - when most major economies are simply muddling through, and growth gaps (between the U.S. and the rest of the world) are narrowing," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay in Toronto.

"We're seeing outbound dollar flows grow on a consistent basis ahead of year-end as investors rebalance portfolios to take advantage of an expected decline in 2024."

Tuesday's U.S. data, however, continued to trend in a positive direction. U.S. consumer confidence rose in November after three straight monthly declines, though households continued to anticipate a recession over the next year, a survey showed.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index increased to 102.0 this month from a downwardly revised 99.1 in October.

U.S. annual home price growth accelerated again in September, underscoring a rebound in the housing market as it entered the final quarter of the year.

Home prices were up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis in September, up from an upwardly revised 5.8% increase in August, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) said.

In other currencies, the euro rose to a 3-1/2-month peak of $1.0985 EUR=EBS. It last changed hands at $1.0978, up 0.2%.

Traders are now eyeing the U.S. core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - the Fed's preferred measure of inflation - this week for more confirmation that inflation is slowing.

PCE tops off a slew of other key economic events this week, including flash inflation data from major euro zone economies, with bloc wide data due Thursday, Chinese purchasing managers' index (PMI) data and an OPEC+ decision on crude output.

The dollar fell 0.2% to 148.33 yen JPY=EBS, with the Japanese currency continuing its recovery from the brink of 152 per dollar earlier in the month.

The dollar also slid 0.2% CHF=EBSto0.8790 Swiss francs, its lowest level since the start of September, and the Australian dollar AUD=D3 briefly touched a near four-month high of US$0.6633.

The New Zealand dollarNZD=D3 hit its highest since August at US$0.6119. It was last at US$0.6110, up 0.2%. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, where it is expected to keep interest rates steady at 5.50% for the fourth straight time.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin rose 0.5% to $37,421 BTC=BTSP.

Currency bid prices at 10:40AM (1540 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

102.8300

103.1400

-0.29%

-0.638%

+103.3200

+102.8400

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0990

$1.0954

+0.33%

+2.57%

+$1.0990

+$1.0935

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

147.8800

148.6900

-0.53%

+12.81%

+148.8200

+147.9000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

162.54

162.85

-0.19%

+15.85%

+162.9200

+162.2100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8779

0.8805

-0.22%

-4.99%

+0.8818

+0.8779

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2682

$1.2630

+0.41%

+4.86%

+$1.2682

+$1.2608

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3585

1.3617

-0.22%

+0.27%

+1.3619

+1.3574

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6642

$0.6607

+0.54%

-2.56%

+$0.6643

+$0.6597

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9647

0.9641

+0.06%

-2.51%

+0.9655

+0.9632

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8663

0.8672

-0.10%

-2.05%

+0.8683

+0.8665

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6126

$0.6098

+0.46%

-3.52%

+$0.6126

+$0.6082

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.6550

10.6440

+0.24%

+8.72%

+10.7090

+10.6200

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.7049

11.6460

+0.51%

+11.54%

+11.7400

+11.6299

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.3761

10.4252

-0.12%

-0.30%

+10.4439

+10.3690

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.3994

11.4134

-0.12%

+2.24%

+11.4338

+11.3899

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Alun John in London; Additional reporting by Brigid Riley in Tokyo; Editing by Ed Osmond, Mark Potter and Kevin Liffey)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.