FOREX-Dollar drops in choppy trading, investors rebalance for month-end

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The safe-haven U.S. dollar fell on Thursday in choppy trading and riskier currencies including the Australian dollar reversed earlier losses as stocks rebounded, and as investors repositioned portfolios for month-end.

The dollar was boosted by safety buying earlier this week on concerns that U.S. fiscal stimulus will not be as large as originally hoped, and due to the continuing spread of COVID-19 as countries struggle to roll out vaccines.

But it gave up earlier gains on Thursday as stocks rose, boosted by a reversal of declines in mega-cap technology stocks. .N

That came even after data on Thursday showed that the U.S. economy contracted at its sharpest pace since World War Two in 2020 as COVID-19 ravaged services businesses like restaurants and airlines, throwing millions of Americans out of work and into poverty.

“There’s such a tug of war right now between the longer-term momentum…and the shorter-term term phenomenon of maybe a dollar short squeeze,” said Erik Nelson, a macro strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.

The dollar has rebounded from three-year lows reached earlier this month, with the recent decline viewed as having run too far too fast.

The dollar index against a basket of currencies =USD is up 0.50% this month after falling more than 6% last year. It was last down 0.22% on the day at 90.46.

This week investors also have been rebalancing portfolios for month-end, which has boosted demand for the U.S. currency.

“Of late its really been a position rebalance story,” said Bipan Rai, North American head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital in Toronto. “The market’s still pretty short dollars, I would say that the last little while has really been driven by that theme.”

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 gained 0.08% to $0.7669, after earlier falling to $0.7590, the lowest since Dec. 29.

The greenback fell 0.06% against the Canadian dollar to 1.2799 Canadian dollars CAD=D3, after earlier rising to a month-month high of 1.2881.

The euro EUR=EBS was last up 0.19% at $1.2136, reversing earlier losses.

The euro has been dented as European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers step up their mentions of the euro, with the most recent comments indicating that the ECB could even cut its deposit rate to check the strength of the continent's shared currency.

“We’re starting to hear more rhetoric from the ECB that leads me to believe that they’re going to be a little bit more active with respect to euro appreciation,” said Rai.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP gained 5.45% to $32,070, after briefly dipping below $30,000 on Wednesday.

Currency bid prices at 10:25AM (1525 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

90.4470

90.6690

-0.24%

+0.00%

+90.8590

+90.4220

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2136

$1.2114

+0.19%

-0.67%

+$1.2142

+$1.2081

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

104.2850

104.0900

+0.25%

+1.03%

+104.4550

+104.1500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

126.55

126.07

+0.38%

-0.29%

+126.6600

+126.0000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8874

0.8889

-0.19%

+0.29%

+0.8918

+0.8873

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3722

$1.3692

+0.24%

+0.46%

+$1.3727

+$1.3631

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2799

1.2806

-0.06%

+0.50%

+1.2880

+1.2790

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7669

$0.7664

+0.08%

-0.29%

+$0.7676

+$0.7592

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0768

1.0761

+0.07%

-0.36%

+1.0789

+1.0753

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8842

0.8848

-0.07%

-1.06%

+0.8884

+0.8843

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7165

$0.7159

+0.11%

-0.20%

+$0.7171

+$0.7106

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.6065

8.6650

-0.73%

+0.17%

+8.7275

+8.6020

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.4465

10.4705

-0.23%

-0.20%

+10.5530

+10.4415

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.3324

8.3523

-0.19%

+1.64%

+8.3990

+8.3223

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.1105

10.1294

-0.19%

+0.34%

+10.1495

+10.1040

(Additional reporting by Julien Ponthus in London; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Andrea Ricci)

