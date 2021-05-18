FOREX-Dollar drops as yield support fades amid expectations of low U.S. rates

By Stanley White

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - The dollar plumbed a six-year trough against the Canadian dollar and teetered near multi-month lows versus European currencies on Tuesday, as Treasury yields stalled amid renewed expectations the United States will not hike interest rates anytime soon.

Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan on Monday reiterated his view that he does not expect interest rates to rise until next year, fuelling a further decline in bets that inflationary pressure could force the Fed to act sooner.

This week a host of Fed policymakers are scheduled to speak, and the U.S. central bank will also release minutes from its most recent meeting, which may give indications about where monetary policy is headed this year.

However, the growing consensus is that the Fed will tolerate what it sees as a temporary acceleration in inflation, which will keep the dollar lower against most major currencies.

"The most important point is where are yields headed," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IG Securities. "Yields are capped, reflecting expectations that U.S. monetary policy will remain easy," Ishikawa added.

"This places the dollar under downward pressure."

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR stood at 1.6454%, extending a pullback from a five-week high reached last week.

The dollar traded at $1.2164 against the euro EUR=D3, close to the weakest since Feb. 26.

The British pound GBP=D3 rose to $1.4177 to reach its strongest since late February. Sterling has been buoyed recently as investors cheer the gradual lifting of strict coronavirus restrictions.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D3 advanced to a six-year high of C$1.2030 against the greenback, aided by a rise in oil prices.

The dollar held steady at 109.19 yen JPY=D3. The currency pair has been locked in a narrow range amid worries about Japan's slow pace of vaccinations and weakness in the greenback.

The yen fell against the British pound GBPJPY= and the Antipodean currencies AUDJPY=, NZDJPY= after data showed Japan's economy contracted more than expected due to coronavirus infections.

Some investors were already scaling back expectations for a Fed rate hike this year, and Kaplan's comments gave traders even more incentive to sell the dollar.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS edged up to 6.4279 per dollar, not far from an almost three-year high reached last week.

The Australian AUD=D3 and New Zealand dollars NZD=D3 also rose against their U.S. counterpart.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin BTC=BTSP rose 3.85% to $45,272 but was still close to a three-month low amid doubts about Tesla's boss Elon Musk's enthusiasm for the digital asset.

Rival digital currency ether ETH=BTSP rose 6.95% to $3,509, steading from a two-week low reached on Monday.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0458 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2164

$1.2152

+0.10%

-0.44%

+1.2169

+1.2153

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

109.1950

109.1750

+0.02%

+5.72%

+109.2750

+109.1300

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

132.83

132.73

+0.08%

+4.66%

+132.8800

+132.7000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9018

0.9033

-0.13%

+1.96%

+0.9035

+0.9017

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.4170

1.4139

+0.22%

+3.72%

+1.4177

+1.4135

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2043

1.2068

-0.20%

-5.42%

+1.2071

+1.2030

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7786

0.7770

+0.23%

+1.23%

+0.7797

+0.7765

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.7234

0.7216

+0.28%

+0.77%

+0.7242

+0.7211

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((stanley.white@tr.com; +81 (0)3 4563 2799; twitter.com/stanleywhite1 ;))

