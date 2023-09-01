FOREX-Dollar drops as unemployment rate rises, wage growth misses expectations

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against the euro and Japanese yen on Friday after the August jobs report showed that jobs growth and unemployment both rose more than expected during the month, while wage growth came in below economists' predictions.

Employers added 187,000 jobs in August, above expectations for a 170,000 gain. The unemployment rate rose to 3.8%, above the expected 3.5%. Average hourly earnings rose by 4.3% for the year, below expectations for a 4.4% gain.

The dollar index =USD was last down 0.30% at 103.31. The euro EUR=EBS rose 0.27% to $1.0872. The greenback fell 0.66% to 144.515 Japanese yen JPY=EBS, and got as low as 144.49, the lowest since Aug. 11.

Currency bid prices at 8:40AM (1240 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.3100

103.6300

-0.30%

-0.174%

+103.7700

+103.2600

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0872

$1.0843

+0.27%

+1.47%

+$1.0882

+$1.0829

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

144.5150

145.5450

-0.66%

+10.27%

+145.6950

+144.4900

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

157.13

157.80

-0.42%

+12.00%

+157.9600

+157.1400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8803

0.8834

-0.33%

-4.79%

+0.8843

+0.8796

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2704

$1.2672

+0.26%

+5.05%

+$1.2712

+$1.2640

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3538

1.3509

+0.19%

-0.10%

+1.3538

+1.3490

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6512

$0.6485

+0.42%

-4.46%

+$0.6519

+$0.6446

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9570

0.9576

-0.06%

-3.28%

+0.9582

+0.9566

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8556

0.8554

+0.02%

-3.26%

+0.8573

+0.8549

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6003

$0.5966

+0.62%

-5.46%

+$0.6009

+$0.5945

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.5390

10.6260

-0.37%

+7.88%

+10.6550

+10.5870

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.4650

11.5270

-0.54%

+9.26%

+11.5518

+11.4576

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.9129

10.9484

-0.09%

+4.85%

+10.9878

+10.8956

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.8656

11.8764

-0.09%

+6.43%

+11.9085

+11.8630

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

