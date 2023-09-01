FOREX-Dollar drops as unemployment rate rises, wage growth misses expectations

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against the euro and Japanese yen on Friday after the August jobs report showed that jobs growth and unemployment both rose more than expected during the month, while wage growth came in below economists' predictions.
Employers added 187,000 jobs in August, above expectations for a 170,000 gain. The unemployment rate rose to 3.8%, above the expected 3.5%. Average hourly earnings rose by 4.3% for the year, below expectations for a 4.4% gain.
The dollar index =USD was last down 0.30% at 103.31. The euro EUR=EBS rose 0.27% to $1.0872. The greenback fell 0.66% to 144.515 Japanese yen JPY=EBS, and got as low as 144.49, the lowest since Aug. 11.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 8:40AM (1240 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
103.3100
103.6300
-0.30%
-0.174%
+103.7700
+103.2600
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0872
$1.0843
+0.27%
+1.47%
+$1.0882
+$1.0829
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
144.5150
145.5450
-0.66%
+10.27%
+145.6950
+144.4900
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
157.13
157.80
-0.42%
+12.00%
+157.9600
+157.1400
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8803
0.8834
-0.33%
-4.79%
+0.8843
+0.8796
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2704
$1.2672
+0.26%
+5.05%
+$1.2712
+$1.2640
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3538
1.3509
+0.19%
-0.10%
+1.3538
+1.3490
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6512
$0.6485
+0.42%
-4.46%
+$0.6519
+$0.6446
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9570
0.9576
-0.06%
-3.28%
+0.9582
+0.9566
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8556
0.8554
+0.02%
-3.26%
+0.8573
+0.8549
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6003
$0.5966
+0.62%
-5.46%
+$0.6009
+$0.5945
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.5390
10.6260
-0.37%
+7.88%
+10.6550
+10.5870
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.4650
11.5270
-0.54%
+9.26%
+11.5518
+11.4576
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.9129
10.9484
-0.09%
+4.85%
+10.9878
+10.8956
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.8656
11.8764
-0.09%
+6.43%
+11.9085
+11.8630
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Alex Richardson)
