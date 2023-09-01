FOREX-Dollar drops as unemployment rate rises, wage gains slow

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against the euro and Japanese yen on Friday after the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in August, though a rise in the unemployment rate to 3.8% and moderation in wage growth pointed to easing labor market conditions.

Employers added 187,000 jobs in August, above expectations for a 170,000 gain. The unemployment rate rose to 3.8%, above the expected 3.5%. Average hourly earnings rose by 4.3% for the year, below expectations for a 4.4% gain.

Data for July was also revised lower to show 157,000 jobs added instead of the previously reported 187,000.

“Today's jobs report provides investors the best of both worlds. It's the labor market softening just enough to keep the Fed at bay while it's strong enough to prevent an economic recession," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.

The dollar index =USD was last down 0.18% at 103.42. The euro EUR=EBS rose 0.18% to $1.0862. The greenback fell 0.56% to 144.725 Japanese yen JPY=EBS, and got as low as 144.44, the lowest since Aug. 11.

Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a 93% likelihood that the Federal Reserve will leave rates unchanged at its September meeting and see only a 35% chance of a hike in November, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:00AM (1300 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.4200

103.6300

-0.18%

-0.068%

+103.7700

+103.2600

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0862

$1.0843

+0.18%

+1.38%

+$1.0882

+$1.0829

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

144.7250

145.5450

-0.56%

+10.39%

+145.6950

+144.4400

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

157.20

157.80

-0.38%

+12.05%

+157.9600

+157.0600

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8810

0.8834

-0.27%

-4.72%

+0.8843

+0.8796

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2690

$1.2672

+0.16%

+4.95%

+$1.2712

+$1.2640

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3543

1.3509

+0.26%

-0.03%

+1.3555

+1.3490

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6509

$0.6485

+0.36%

-4.52%

+$0.6521

+$0.6446

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9568

0.9576

-0.08%

-3.30%

+0.9582

+0.9566

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8558

0.8554

+0.05%

-3.23%

+0.8573

+0.8549

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6001

$0.5966

+0.60%

-5.47%

+$0.6015

+$0.5945

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.5490

10.6260

-0.37%

+7.88%

+10.6550

+10.5870

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.4597

11.5270

-0.58%

+9.21%

+11.5518

+11.4520

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.9206

10.9484

-0.11%

+4.93%

+10.9878

+10.8956

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.8633

11.8764

-0.11%

+6.40%

+11.9085

+11.8620

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Herb Lash; Editing by Alex Richardson and Andrea Ricci)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.