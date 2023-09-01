FOREX-Dollar drops as unemployment rate rises, wage gains slow

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against the euro and Japanese yen on Friday after the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in August, though a rise in the unemployment rate to 3.8% and moderation in wage growth pointed to easing labor market conditions.
Employers added 187,000 jobs in August, above expectations for a 170,000 gain. The unemployment rate rose to 3.8%, above the expected 3.5%. Average hourly earnings rose by 4.3% for the year, below expectations for a 4.4% gain.
Data for July was also revised lower to show 157,000 jobs added instead of the previously reported 187,000.
“Today's jobs report provides investors the best of both worlds. It's the labor market softening just enough to keep the Fed at bay while it's strong enough to prevent an economic recession," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.
The dollar index =USD was last down 0.18% at 103.42. The euro EUR=EBS rose 0.18% to $1.0862. The greenback fell 0.56% to 144.725 Japanese yen JPY=EBS, and got as low as 144.44, the lowest since Aug. 11.
Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a 93% likelihood that the Federal Reserve will leave rates unchanged at its September meeting and see only a 35% chance of a hike in November, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:00AM (1300 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
103.4200
103.6300
-0.18%
-0.068%
+103.7700
+103.2600
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0862
$1.0843
+0.18%
+1.38%
+$1.0882
+$1.0829
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
144.7250
145.5450
-0.56%
+10.39%
+145.6950
+144.4400
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
157.20
157.80
-0.38%
+12.05%
+157.9600
+157.0600
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8810
0.8834
-0.27%
-4.72%
+0.8843
+0.8796
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2690
$1.2672
+0.16%
+4.95%
+$1.2712
+$1.2640
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3543
1.3509
+0.26%
-0.03%
+1.3555
+1.3490
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6509
$0.6485
+0.36%
-4.52%
+$0.6521
+$0.6446
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9568
0.9576
-0.08%
-3.30%
+0.9582
+0.9566
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8558
0.8554
+0.05%
-3.23%
+0.8573
+0.8549
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6001
$0.5966
+0.60%
-5.47%
+$0.6015
+$0.5945
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.5490
10.6260
-0.37%
+7.88%
+10.6550
+10.5870
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.4597
11.5270
-0.58%
+9.21%
+11.5518
+11.4520
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.9206
10.9484
-0.11%
+4.93%
+10.9878
+10.8956
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.8633
11.8764
-0.11%
+6.40%
+11.9085
+11.8620
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Herb Lash; Editing by Alex Richardson and Andrea Ricci)
