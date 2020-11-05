FOREX-Dollar drops as stocks surge, Fed meeting in focus

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to two-week low against a basket of currencies and a seven-month low against the Japanese yen as surging stock markets reduced demand for the greenback, and before the Federal Reserve will conclude its two-day meeting.

Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to victory over Republican President Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential race as election officials tallied votes in the handful of states that will determine the outcome and protesters took to the streets.

But the so called "blue wave," where Democrats also take control of the Senate in congressional elections, looked unlikely. Wall Street's main indexes jumped as investors bet that a Republican-held Senate would block any moves by a Biden administration to tighten regulation and raise taxes on corporate America. .N

“The investor class loves the idea of a Democratic president and a Republican Senate that will return back to essentially a steady, normal state of affairs,” said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York.

The dollar index fell 0.74% against a basket of currencies =USD to 92.71.

The euro EUR= jumped 0.78% to $1.1813. The dollar dropped 0.78% against the Japanese yen JPY= to 103.67 yen, the lowest since March 12, and breached technical support at 104 yen that will now likely form resistance.

The yuan CNH= gained to a more than two-year high of 6.5994. The Chinese currency has been heavily affected by Sino-U.S. disputes since the outbreak of a bilateral trade war in 2018.

The dollar has been hurt by ultra-loose Federal Reserve policy as the U.S. central bank aims to stimulate growth after the economy was ravaged by business shutdowns due to COVID-19.

The U.S. central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee is expected to stick closely to its last statement and repeat its pledge to do whatever it can to help the economy through the coronavirus-triggered recession when it concludes its meeting on Thursday.

U.S. Treasury yields fell from four-month highs this week as the prospect of a large jump in stimulus on a Democrat sweep of Congress faded, which is also expected to weigh on the dollar.

“Regardless of the election result, I think the dollar’s going to fall,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.

“Typically a country with a large budget deficit, a large current account deficit, has to offer a large interest rate premium to suck in world savings, and because we can’t, because of the weak economy, the low inflation, I think that we can’t offer a sufficiently high interest rate premium,” Chandler said.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 11:42AM (1642 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1813

$1.1722

+0.78%

+5.38%

+1.1859

+1.1712

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

103.6700

104.4800

-0.78%

-4.77%

+104.5500

+103.6200

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

122.49

122.53

-0.03%

+0.43%

+123.1600

+122.2200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9054

0.9124

-0.77%

-6.45%

+0.9135

+0.9045

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.3108

1.2985

+0.95%

-1.14%

+1.3114

+1.2932

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3047

1.3139

-0.70%

+0.47%

+1.3177

+1.3028

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.7264

0.7173

+1.27%

+3.46%

+0.7275

+0.7146

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0703

1.0690

+0.12%

-1.37%

+1.0726

+1.0687

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9011

0.9025

-0.16%

+6.59%

+0.9071

+0.9007

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6758

0.6694

+0.96%

+0.33%

+0.6768

+0.6680

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.1842

9.3174

-1.43%

+4.62%

+9.3675

+9.1472

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.8518

10.9269

-0.69%

+10.31%

+10.9740

+10.8218

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.7108

8.7772

-0.04%

-6.84%

+8.8034

+8.6657

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.2890

10.2928

-0.04%

-1.72%

+10.3180

+10.2680

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jonathan Oatis)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

