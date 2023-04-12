FOREX-Dollar drops as inflation comes in below economists' expectations

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - The dollar dropped sharply on Wednesday after data showed that U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in March, possibly reducing the odds that the Federal Reserve will continue to hike interest rates.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.1% in March, below economists’ expectations for a 0.2% gain. Core prices came in as expected, with a 0.4% increase.

The dollar index =USD dropped to 101.52, from around 102.11 before the data. The euro EUR=EBS got as high as $1.09900, the highest since Feb. 2. The dollar dipped to 132.81 Japanese yen JPY=EBS, from around 133.85 before the data.

Currency bid prices at 8:39AM (1239 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

101.6100

102.1200

-0.48%

-1.817%

+102.1600

+101.5000

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0975

$1.0914

+0.57%

+2.43%

+$1.0990

+$1.0913

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

132.9450

133.7100

-0.58%

+1.40%

+134.0400

+132.7400

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

145.89

145.89

+0.00%

+3.98%

+146.3800

+145.8000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8977

0.9034

-0.64%

-2.93%

+0.9034

+0.8970

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2451

$1.2427

+0.20%

+2.96%

+$1.2470

+$1.2400

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3447

1.3466

-0.15%

-0.77%

+1.3489

+1.3435

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6710

$0.6654

+0.89%

-1.52%

+$0.6723

+$0.6649

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9851

0.9855

-0.04%

-0.44%

+0.9870

+0.9841

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8812

0.8782

+0.34%

-0.36%

+0.8819

+0.8781

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6228

$0.6192

+0.61%

-1.88%

+$0.6242

+$0.6184

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.4270

10.5470

-1.13%

+6.26%

+10.5670

+10.4130

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.4506

11.5157

-0.57%

+9.12%

+11.5460

+11.4319

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.3278

10.4583

-0.52%

-0.77%

+10.4554

+10.3070

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.3365

11.3953

-0.52%

+1.68%

+11.4125

+11.3225

(Reporting by Karen Brettell Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

