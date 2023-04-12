FOREX-Dollar drops as inflation comes in below economists' expectations

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - The dollar dropped sharply on Wednesday after data showed that U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in March, possibly reducing the odds that the Federal Reserve will continue to hike interest rates.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.1% in March, below economists’ expectations for a 0.2% gain. Core prices came in as expected, with a 0.4% increase.
The dollar index =USD dropped to 101.52, from around 102.11 before the data. The euro EUR=EBS got as high as $1.09900, the highest since Feb. 2. The dollar dipped to 132.81 Japanese yen JPY=EBS, from around 133.85 before the data.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 8:39AM (1239 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
101.6100
102.1200
-0.48%
-1.817%
+102.1600
+101.5000
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0975
$1.0914
+0.57%
+2.43%
+$1.0990
+$1.0913
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
132.9450
133.7100
-0.58%
+1.40%
+134.0400
+132.7400
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
145.89
145.89
+0.00%
+3.98%
+146.3800
+145.8000
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8977
0.9034
-0.64%
-2.93%
+0.9034
+0.8970
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2451
$1.2427
+0.20%
+2.96%
+$1.2470
+$1.2400
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3447
1.3466
-0.15%
-0.77%
+1.3489
+1.3435
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6710
$0.6654
+0.89%
-1.52%
+$0.6723
+$0.6649
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9851
0.9855
-0.04%
-0.44%
+0.9870
+0.9841
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8812
0.8782
+0.34%
-0.36%
+0.8819
+0.8781
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6228
$0.6192
+0.61%
-1.88%
+$0.6242
+$0.6184
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.4270
10.5470
-1.13%
+6.26%
+10.5670
+10.4130
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.4506
11.5157
-0.57%
+9.12%
+11.5460
+11.4319
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.3278
10.4583
-0.52%
-0.77%
+10.4554
+10.3070
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.3365
11.3953
-0.52%
+1.68%
+11.4125
+11.3225
(Reporting by Karen Brettell Editing by Bernadette Baum)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.