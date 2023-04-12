FOREX-Dollar drops as inflation below economists' expectations

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - The dollar dropped sharply on Wednesday after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in March, raising expectations that the Fed is likely to stop hiking rates after a possible increase in May.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 0.1% last month, below economists’ expectations for a 0.2% gain, and down from a 0.4% increase in February. In the 12 months through March, the CPI increased 5.0%, the smallest year-on-year gain since May 2021. The CPI rose 6.0% on a year-on-year basis in February.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI increased 0.4% last month after rising 0.5% in February. Sticky rents continued to drive core CPI.

“Headline inflation coming down more than expected is backing the view of the Fed being basically one more and done," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Convera in Washington, D.C.

"The market was just really cautious ahead of the data, as if it had been hotter than expected it might suggest that June might also be a live meeting. But I think with inflation taking a big step down from 6% to 5%, if that sustains, that could give the Fed leeway to cut rates later this year if we see a sharp slowdown in the economy," Manimbo added.

The dollar index =USD was last at 101.68, down 0.41% on the day and below the level of around 102.11 before the data. The euro EUR=EBS reached $1.09900, the highest since Feb. 2, and was last at $1.0967, up 0.48% on the day. The dollar dipped to 133.04 Japanese yen JPY=EBS, from around 133.85 before the data.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in 69% probability that the Fed will raise rates by an additional 25 basis points at its May 2-3 meeting, down from around 76% before the data. FEDWATCH

Retail sales data on Friday will be analyzed next for how consumer spending is being affected by higher prices.

The Fed will release minutes from its March 21-22 meeting later on Wednesday.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:10AM (1310 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

101.6800

102.1200

-0.41%

-1.749%

+102.1600

+101.5000

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0967

$1.0914

+0.48%

+2.34%

+$1.0990

+$1.0913

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

133.0400

133.7100

-0.49%

+1.48%

+134.0400

+132.7400

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

145.92

145.89

+0.02%

+4.01%

+146.3800

+145.7900

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8978

0.9034

-0.61%

-2.89%

+0.9034

+0.8970

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2445

$1.2427

+0.14%

+2.91%

+$1.2470

+$1.2400

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3458

1.3466

-0.07%

-0.69%

+1.3489

+1.3433

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6701

$0.6654

+0.73%

-1.68%

+$0.6723

+$0.6649

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9846

0.9855

-0.09%

-0.50%

+0.9870

+0.9841

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8810

0.8782

+0.32%

-0.37%

+0.8819

+0.8781

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6224

$0.6192

+0.53%

-1.96%

+$0.6242

+$0.6184

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.4500

10.5470

-0.83%

+6.57%

+10.5670

+10.4130

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.4635

11.5157

-0.45%

+9.24%

+11.5460

+11.4319

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.3373

10.4583

-0.50%

-0.68%

+10.4554

+10.3070

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.3384

11.3953

-0.50%

+1.69%

+11.4125

+11.3225

(Reporting by Karen Brettell Editing by Bernadette Baum and Barbara Lewis)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

