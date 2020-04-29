FOREX-Dollar drops as Fed repeats vow to support economy
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and repeated a vow to do what it takes to shore up the economy that has been battered by business shutdowns due to the novel coronavirus.
"The Federal Reserve is committed to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time, thereby promoting its maximum employment and price stability goals," the central bank said in a statement at the end of a two-day policy meeting.
The dollar index against a basket of currencies =USD fell 0.32% to 99.544, but held above a two-week low of 99.44 reached on Tuesday.
“They’re certainly not wanting to upset the apple cart. They went out of their way to say they’re going to continue to do what they’re doing,” said Marvin Loh, senior global macro strategist at State Street Global Markets.
The dollar has weakened more than 3% after scaling a more than three-year peak of 102.99 in late March as global central banks launched massive stimulus measures to protect economies from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Fed’s statement came after data earlier on Wednesday showed that the U.S. economy contracted in the first quarter.
The Commerce Department said gross domestic product fell at a 4.8% annualized rate in the January-to-March period after expanding at a 2.1% rate in the final three months of 2019.
The dollar reaction to the data was not “huge,” but “I think it’s going to pour cold water over hopes of a V-shape recovery. And I think it also validates fears that second-quarter growth could be in line with some of the more dire forecasts of a 40% contraction,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
The greenback also weakened on improving risk sentiment after Gilead Sciences GILD.O said its experimental antiviral drug remdesivir helped improve symptoms in COVID-19 patients who were given the drug early.
That added to optimism that businesses across the globe are closer to reopening.
“We’re seeing increasing chatter about economies opening up around the world, so that would suggest that the global economic reboots could happen sooner rather than later,” Manimbo said.
The Australian dollar AUD=, which is seen as a proxy for global growth, jumped 0.83% to $0.6544. It earlier reached $0.6551, the highest since March 10.
The euro EUR=EBS gained 0.51% to $1.0873 before a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:21PM (1921 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=
$1.0873
$1.0818
+0.51%
-3.01%
+1.0885
+1.0819
Dollar/Yen
JPY=
106.6000
106.8600
-0.24%
-2.08%
+106.8900
+106.3700
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
115.94
115.62
+0.28%
-4.93%
+116.0700
+115.4600
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=
0.9749
0.9750
-0.01%
+0.73%
+0.9767
+0.9714
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=
1.2454
1.2421
+0.27%
-6.07%
+1.2485
+1.2390
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=
1.3891
1.3993
-0.73%
+6.97%
+1.4003
+1.3885
Australian/Dollar
AUD=
0.6544
0.6490
+0.83%
-6.78%
+0.6551
+0.6487
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0601
1.0549
+0.49%
-2.31%
+1.0609
+1.0548
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8728
0.8705
+0.26%
+3.24%
+0.8755
+0.8695
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=
0.6127
0.6054
+1.21%
-9.04%
+0.6133
+0.6052
Dollar/Norway
NOK=
10.3345
10.3962
-0.59%
+17.73%
+10.4387
+10.3268
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.2384
11.2548
-0.15%
+14.24%
+11.2983
+11.2220
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.8497
9.8838
+0.13%
+5.37%
+9.9007
+9.8404
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.7117
10.6978
+0.13%
+2.32%
+10.7385
+10.6891
Major Fx IMAGEhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Si905D
(Additional reporting by Herb Lash; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
