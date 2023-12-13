FOREX-Dollar drops as Fed officials forecast rate cuts

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The dollar dropped against the euro and yen on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled in new economic projections that the historic tightening of U.S. monetary policy engineered over the last two years is at an end and lower borrowing costs are coming in 2024.
A near unanimous 17 of 19 Fed officials project that the policy rate will be lower by the end of 2024 than it is now - with the median projection showing the rate falling three-quarters of a percentage point from the current 5.25%-5.50% range. No officials see rates higher by the end of next year.
The U.S. dollar index =USD dropped to 103.31, the lowest since Dec. 7. The euro EUR=EBS rose to $1.8475, the highest since Dec. 5, and the greenback fell to 144.19 Japanese yen, the lowest since Dec. 8. JPY=EBS.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 2:08PM (1908 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
103.4400
103.7600
-0.30%
-0.048%
+104.0300
+103.3100
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0829
$1.0795
+0.31%
+1.05%
+$1.0848
+$1.0774
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
144.3500
145.4650
-0.73%
+10.14%
+145.9900
+144.1900
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
156.34
156.98
-0.41%
+11.44%
+157.4800
+156.2700
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8733
0.8753
-0.21%
-5.54%
+0.8780
+0.8728
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2564
$1.2563
+0.02%
+3.90%
+$1.2584
+$1.2501
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3554
1.3590
-0.26%
+0.04%
+1.3608
+1.3545
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6620
$0.6559
+0.91%
-2.90%
+$0.6630
+$0.6542
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9458
0.9448
+0.11%
-4.42%
+0.9469
+0.9437
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8616
0.8592
+0.28%
-2.58%
+0.8626
+0.8586
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6161
$0.6135
+0.48%
-2.92%
+$0.6174
+$0.6085
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.8370
10.9620
-1.25%
+10.30%
+11.0080
+10.8200
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.7403
11.8297
-0.76%
+11.88%
+11.8693
+11.7351
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.3822
10.4305
+0.05%
-0.25%
+10.4642
+10.3590
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.2684
11.2627
+0.05%
+1.07%
+11.2862
+11.2440
World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
