FOREX-Dollar drops as Fed officials forecast rate cuts

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The dollar dropped against the euro and yen on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled in new economic projections that the historic tightening of U.S. monetary policy engineered over the last two years is at an end and lower borrowing costs are coming in 2024.

A near unanimous 17 of 19 Fed officials project that the policy rate will be lower by the end of 2024 than it is now - with the median projection showing the rate falling three-quarters of a percentage point from the current 5.25%-5.50% range. No officials see rates higher by the end of next year.

The U.S. dollar index =USD dropped to 103.31, the lowest since Dec. 7. The euro EUR=EBS rose to $1.8475, the highest since Dec. 5, and the greenback fell to 144.19 Japanese yen, the lowest since Dec. 8. JPY=EBS.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:08PM (1908 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.4400

103.7600

-0.30%

-0.048%

+104.0300

+103.3100

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0829

$1.0795

+0.31%

+1.05%

+$1.0848

+$1.0774

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

144.3500

145.4650

-0.73%

+10.14%

+145.9900

+144.1900

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

156.34

156.98

-0.41%

+11.44%

+157.4800

+156.2700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8733

0.8753

-0.21%

-5.54%

+0.8780

+0.8728

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2564

$1.2563

+0.02%

+3.90%

+$1.2584

+$1.2501

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3554

1.3590

-0.26%

+0.04%

+1.3608

+1.3545

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6620

$0.6559

+0.91%

-2.90%

+$0.6630

+$0.6542

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9458

0.9448

+0.11%

-4.42%

+0.9469

+0.9437

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8616

0.8592

+0.28%

-2.58%

+0.8626

+0.8586

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6161

$0.6135

+0.48%

-2.92%

+$0.6174

+$0.6085

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.8370

10.9620

-1.25%

+10.30%

+11.0080

+10.8200

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.7403

11.8297

-0.76%

+11.88%

+11.8693

+11.7351

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.3822

10.4305

+0.05%

-0.25%

+10.4642

+10.3590

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.2684

11.2627

+0.05%

+1.07%

+11.2862

+11.2440

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

