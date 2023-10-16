FOREX-Dollar drops against euro, flat against yen

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The dollar was mixed on Monday before a week heavy with speeches by Federal Reserve officials that will be watched for further clues on interest rate policy and as investors monitored developments in the Middle East.

Traders are evaluating whether the U.S. central bank may hike interest rates again as it battles to bring inflation closer to its 2% annual target.

"The market is going to be focused on do we get a reacceleration in the economy early next year and does that feed into inflationary pressures," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

"The market is kind of getting confident that the Fed is done raising rates, but we'll see if geopolitical risks ... if the global energy crisis complicates what happens with inflation throughout the winter."

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will speak on Thursday, during a busy week of speeches by regional bank heads. Fed officials will enter into a blackout period on Oct. 21 before the Fed's Oct. 31–Nov. 1 meeting. FED/DIARY

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said it is "undeniable" that the slowdown in U.S. inflation is a trend rather than a momentary blip, despite a recent string of economic data showing persistent pressure on some prices.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Monday the current level of interest rates has nearly killed off access to the housing market for those looking to get in for the first time.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a 33% chance of an additional interest rate hike this year, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

The dollar index =USD fell 0.29% to 106.23. It reached 107.34 on Oct. 3, the highest since November 2022.

Bank of America analysts Athanasios Vamvakidis and Michalis Rousakis noted last week that investors have appeared skeptical of the greenback in recent weeks, and have been selling rallies in the currency.

The euro EUR=EBS gained 0.40% to $1.0554. It fell to $1.0448 on Oct. 3, the lowest since December 2022.

The Israeli shekel ILS=weakened on Monday, briefly hitting the psychologically key level of four per U.S. dollar for the first time since 2015, on investor jitters over Israel's war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Israeli forces kept up their bombardment of Gaza on Monday after diplomatic efforts to arrange a ceasefire to allow foreign citizens to leave and aid to be brought into the besieged Palestinian enclave failed.

The Bank of Israel said last week it will sell up to $30 billion of foreign currency in the open market to maintain stability in the currency and "to provide the necessary liquidity for the continued proper functioning of the markets."

Traders also remain focused on the Japanese yen for potential intervention in the currency.

The dollar was flat against the currency JPY=EBS at 149.55, close to the sensitive 150 level. Some traders see an increased potential for Japanese authorities to intervene to support the currency if it weakens past that level.

The yen reached 150.17 on Oct. 3, the weakest in a year, before abrief sharp rally.

On Friday, Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said authorities will take appropriate action against a backdrop of excessive moves in the yen when needed, adding interest rates are merely one factor in determining exchange rates.

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 rose 0.71% to $0.5925.

The country's center-right National Party will form a new government with its preferred coalition party ACT.

Poland's zloty PLN= rallied to 4.2068 against the U.S. dollar, the strongest since Sept. 6 and reached 4.4407 against the euro EURPLN=, the strongest since Aug. 15.

Poland's liberal, pro-EU opposition on Monday looked on track to form the next government after official partial results and exit polls showed the ruling nationalists losing their parliamentary majority.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:05PM (1905 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

106.2300

106.5600

-0.29%

2.648%

+106.6100

+106.2200

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0554

$1.0511

+0.40%

-1.51%

+$1.0565

+$1.0504

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

149.5450

149.5550

-0.01%

+14.05%

+149.7550

+149.3300

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

157.82

157.18

+0.41%

+12.49%

+157.9800

+157.1700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9002

0.9026

-0.25%

-2.63%

+0.9042

+0.8997

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2211

$1.2145

+0.54%

+0.97%

+$1.2216

+$1.2136

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3616

1.3658

-0.30%

+0.50%

+1.3660

+1.3607

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6340

$0.6297

+0.70%

-6.98%

+$0.6345

+$0.6299

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9499

0.9481

+0.19%

-4.00%

+0.9523

+0.9483

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8642

0.8649

-0.08%

-2.28%

+0.8671

+0.8641

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.5925

$0.5885

+0.71%

-6.67%

+$0.5929

+$0.5900

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.9290

11.0090

-0.70%

+11.39%

+10.9680

+10.9180

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.5385

11.4688

+0.61%

+9.96%

+11.5639

+11.4836

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.9173

11.0121

-0.56%

+4.89%

+11.0363

+10.9130

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.5227

11.5877

-0.56%

+3.35%

+11.6058

+11.5178

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Joice Alves; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Richard Chang)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.