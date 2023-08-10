FOREX-Dollar drops after US inflation data, jobless claims

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Thursday after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose moderately last month, while initial jobless claims gained in the latest week, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates at the next policy meeting.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2% last month, matching the gain in June, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The CPI climbed 3.2% in the 12 months through July, up from a 3.0% rise in June, which was the smallest year-on-year gain since March 2021.

Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, the CPI gained 0.2% in July, the same as the increase in June. In the 12 months through July, the core CPI grew 4.7% after rising 4.8% in June.

"Markets are doubling down on 'soft landing' bets this morning after U.S. consumer inflation slowed as expected, reducing the need for further monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve," wrote Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist, at Corpay, in a research note after the data.

A separate report from the Labor Department on Thursday showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 21,000 to a seasonally adjusted 248,000 for the week ended Aug. 5. Economists had forecast 230,000 claims for the latest week.

The dollar index was last down 0.5% at 102.01, while the euro rose 0.6 to $1.1040 EUR=EBS.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 8:58AM (1258 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

102.0000

102.4800

-0.46%

-1.440%

+102.5600

+101.7600

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1039

$1.0975

+0.58%

+3.02%

+$1.1065

+$1.0968

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

143.7750

143.7500

+0.03%

+9.68%

+144.1000

+143.2550

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

158.72

157.73

+0.63%

+13.13%

+158.7700

+157.6700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8719

0.8773

-0.54%

-5.63%

+0.8776

+0.8690

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2778

$1.2721

+0.46%

+5.66%

+$1.2818

+$1.2708

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3392

1.3420

-0.19%

-1.14%

+1.3425

+1.3373

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6584

$0.6529

+0.86%

-3.40%

+$0.6617

+$0.6528

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9624

0.9625

-0.01%

-2.75%

+0.9637

+0.9615

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8637

0.8625

+0.14%

-2.34%

+0.8641

+0.8626

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6093

$0.6052

+0.66%

-4.06%

+$0.6117

+$0.6051

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.1250

10.2080

-0.77%

+3.21%

+10.2300

+10.0900

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.1817

11.1970

-0.14%

+6.58%

+11.2506

+11.1587

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.5779

10.6654

-0.23%

+1.63%

+10.6803

+10.5459

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.6789

11.7063

-0.23%

+4.75%

+11.7405

+11.6685

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Mark Potter)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.