FOREX-Dollar drops after US inflation data, jobless claims

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Thursday after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose moderately last month, while initial jobless claims gained in the latest week, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates at the next policy meeting.
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2% last month, matching the gain in June, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The CPI climbed 3.2% in the 12 months through July, up from a 3.0% rise in June, which was the smallest year-on-year gain since March 2021.
Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, the CPI gained 0.2% in July, the same as the increase in June. In the 12 months through July, the core CPI grew 4.7% after rising 4.8% in June.
"Markets are doubling down on 'soft landing' bets this morning after U.S. consumer inflation slowed as expected, reducing the need for further monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve," wrote Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist, at Corpay, in a research note after the data.
A separate report from the Labor Department on Thursday showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 21,000 to a seasonally adjusted 248,000 for the week ended Aug. 5. Economists had forecast 230,000 claims for the latest week.
The dollar index was last down 0.5% at 102.01, while the euro rose 0.6 to $1.1040 EUR=EBS.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 8:58AM (1258 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
102.0000
102.4800
-0.46%
-1.440%
+102.5600
+101.7600
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1039
$1.0975
+0.58%
+3.02%
+$1.1065
+$1.0968
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
143.7750
143.7500
+0.03%
+9.68%
+144.1000
+143.2550
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
158.72
157.73
+0.63%
+13.13%
+158.7700
+157.6700
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8719
0.8773
-0.54%
-5.63%
+0.8776
+0.8690
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2778
$1.2721
+0.46%
+5.66%
+$1.2818
+$1.2708
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3392
1.3420
-0.19%
-1.14%
+1.3425
+1.3373
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6584
$0.6529
+0.86%
-3.40%
+$0.6617
+$0.6528
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9624
0.9625
-0.01%
-2.75%
+0.9637
+0.9615
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8637
0.8625
+0.14%
-2.34%
+0.8641
+0.8626
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6093
$0.6052
+0.66%
-4.06%
+$0.6117
+$0.6051
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.1250
10.2080
-0.77%
+3.21%
+10.2300
+10.0900
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.1817
11.1970
-0.14%
+6.58%
+11.2506
+11.1587
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.5779
10.6654
-0.23%
+1.63%
+10.6803
+10.5459
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.6789
11.7063
-0.23%
+4.75%
+11.7405
+11.6685
World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Mark Potter)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.