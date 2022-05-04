US Markets

FOREX-Dollar drops after Fed hikes rates as expected

Karen Brettell Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Nguyen Huy Kham

The dollar fell in volatile trading against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point, the biggest jump in 22 years.

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - The dollar fell in volatile trading against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point, the biggest jump in 22 years.

The rate increase was widely expected. The U.S. central bank set its target federal funds rate to a range between 0.75% and 1% in a unanimous decision, with further rises in borrowing costs of perhaps similar magnitude likely to follow.

The Fed also said that its $9 trillion balance sheet would be allowed to decline by $47.5 billion per month in June, July and August and the reduction would increase to as much as $95 billion per month in September.

The dollar index =USD was last at 103.20, after getting as low as 103.07 immediately after the Fed statement.

The euro EUR=EBS rose to $1.0553, after briefly reaching$1.0573.

The dollar was 129.87 against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS, after briefly dropping to 129.75.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:16PM (1816 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.2000

103.4400

-0.21%

7.879%

+103.6000

+103.0700

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0553

$1.0519

+0.34%

-7.16%

+$1.0573

+$1.0507

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

129.8650

130.1300

-0.19%

+12.82%

+130.2000

+129.7500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

137.07

136.92

+0.11%

+5.19%

+137.2700

+136.7200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9809

0.9788

+0.21%

+7.54%

+0.9846

+0.9784

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2507

$1.2496

+0.10%

-7.51%

+$1.2537

+$1.2468

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2799

1.2842

-0.34%

+1.22%

+1.2853

+1.2787

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7167

$0.7096

+0.97%

-1.44%

+$0.7182

+$0.7089

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0351

1.0295

+0.54%

-0.15%

+1.0376

+1.0285

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8436

0.8418

+0.21%

+0.44%

+0.8449

+0.8404

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6464

$0.6436

+0.40%

-5.59%

+$0.6475

+$0.6423

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.3890

9.4000

-0.31%

+6.37%

+9.4265

+9.3650

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.9113

9.8823

+0.29%

-1.01%

+9.9366

+9.8673

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.8506

9.8606

+0.18%

+9.21%

+9.9010

+9.8393

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.3970

10.3779

+0.18%

+1.59%

+10.4121

+10.3750

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

