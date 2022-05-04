FOREX-Dollar drops after Fed hikes rates as expected
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - The dollar fell in volatile trading against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point, the biggest jump in 22 years.
The rate increase was widely expected. The U.S. central bank set its target federal funds rate to a range between 0.75% and 1% in a unanimous decision, with further rises in borrowing costs of perhaps similar magnitude likely to follow.
The Fed also said that its $9 trillion balance sheet would be allowed to decline by $47.5 billion per month in June, July and August and the reduction would increase to as much as $95 billion per month in September.
The dollar index =USD was last at 103.20, after getting as low as 103.07 immediately after the Fed statement.
The euro EUR=EBS rose to $1.0553, after briefly reaching$1.0573.
The dollar was 129.87 against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS, after briefly dropping to 129.75.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 2:16PM (1816 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
103.2000
103.4400
-0.21%
7.879%
+103.6000
+103.0700
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0553
$1.0519
+0.34%
-7.16%
+$1.0573
+$1.0507
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
129.8650
130.1300
-0.19%
+12.82%
+130.2000
+129.7500
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
137.07
136.92
+0.11%
+5.19%
+137.2700
+136.7200
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9809
0.9788
+0.21%
+7.54%
+0.9846
+0.9784
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2507
$1.2496
+0.10%
-7.51%
+$1.2537
+$1.2468
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2799
1.2842
-0.34%
+1.22%
+1.2853
+1.2787
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7167
$0.7096
+0.97%
-1.44%
+$0.7182
+$0.7089
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0351
1.0295
+0.54%
-0.15%
+1.0376
+1.0285
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8436
0.8418
+0.21%
+0.44%
+0.8449
+0.8404
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6464
$0.6436
+0.40%
-5.59%
+$0.6475
+$0.6423
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
9.3890
9.4000
-0.31%
+6.37%
+9.4265
+9.3650
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
9.9113
9.8823
+0.29%
-1.01%
+9.9366
+9.8673
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.8506
9.8606
+0.18%
+9.21%
+9.9010
+9.8393
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.3970
10.3779
+0.18%
+1.59%
+10.4121
+10.3750
