FOREX-Dollar drops after Fed hikes rates and signals pause

Credit: REUTERS/Gary Cameron

May 03, 2023 — 02:08 pm EDT

Written by Karen Brettell for Reuters ->

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - The dollar dropped after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and signaled it may pause further increases.

The pause would give officials time to assess the fallout from recent bank failures, wait on the resolution of a political standoff over the U.S. debt ceiling, and monitor the course of inflation.

The dollar index =USD fell to a session low of 101.05 and the euro EUR=EBS hit a session high of $1.10925. The dollar also fell to 134.82 against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS.

