FOREX-Dollar drives higher, yen tumbles to 1998 lows

By Iain Withers

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar gained towards new two-decade highs versus major rival currencies on Monday, supported by fears of a global economic slowdown and bets on steep interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The yen was among a host of currencies swept lower on the day, hitting its lowest level versus the dollar since 1998, as the gap between Japanese and U.S. benchmark yields widened after red hot U.S. inflation data on Friday.

A sell-off across markets saw European stocks fall for a fifth straight session, while Bitcoin tumbled 12% to 18-month lows below $24,000. BTC=BTSP

The dollar index - which tracks the greenback against six major peers - gained as much as 0.6% versus Friday's close to 104.84, close to the two-decade peak of 105.01 hit in May. It was last at 104.75. =USD

Central banks' efforts to curtail runaway inflation will remain in focus this week.

The Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are expected to raise interest rates at their meetings and there is a chance the Swiss National Bank will do the same.

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) has so far resisted pressure to tighten policy, weakening the country's currency. The policy divergence has sent the yen down more than 15% against the dollar since early March.

Japan's top government spokesperson said on Monday Tokyo stood ready to "respond appropriately" if needed.

The yen fell as much as 0.6% on the day to 135.22 yen per dollar, its lowest since 1998. It was last broadly flat at 134.38 yen per dollar. JPY=EBS

"Everything suggests the BoJ thinks loose policy is still the right policy to pursue. I suspect inflation will have to accelerate a lot more before the BOJ starts getting worried," said Francesca Fornasari, head of currency solutions at asset manager Insight Investment.

Currency analysts at MUFG said in a note developments overall suggested further near-term yen weakness. "But market participants will be more wary of the risk of intervention and/or a hawkish shift in BoJ policy in the week ahead," they added.

The downward pressure on the yen could encourage speculation of a return to yen weakness not seen since the Asian financial crisis in 1997, when it hit 140.00 - the last time Japan directly intervened to support the currency, the note added.

The euro, sterling and the Swiss franc all fell to around four-week lows versus the dollar on the day.

The euro slipped as much as 0.6% to $1.04520. EUR=EBS

Sterling fell 1% to $1.21920, after data showed Britain's economy unexpectedly shrank in April. GBP=D3

The Swiss franc dropped as much as 0.7% to 0.99440 franc per dollar. CHF=EBS

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Iain Withers Additional reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong Editing by Mark Potter and David Evans)

((Iain.withers@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.