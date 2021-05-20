FOREX-Dollar driven back to multi-month low by risk appetite bounce

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, May 20 (Reuters) - The dollar retreated on Thursday, hovering near a multi-month low as a risk-on rally drew investors away from the safe-haven currency, reversing Wednesday's bounce.

That bounce was prompted by the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent monetary policy meeting, in which several policymakers said discussions on tapering of government bond purchases would be appropriate "at some point" should economic recovery continue to gather steam.

That gave a boost to the greenback, which had been sliding in recent weeks due to repeated Fed reassurances that it is too soon to tighten its accommodative policy and that current price spikes do not portend longer-term inflation.

"Most of the moves we've seen over the last 24 hours were over the Fed minutes," said Ronald Simpson, managing director, global currency analysis at Action Economics in Tampa, Florida. "The market totally overreacted to them and Treasury yields shot higher."

"After some thought the market has realized the Fed is going to need months of better data before it begins to discuss the taper," Simpson added. "Today, the markets took that to heart and it canceled out the moves we saw yesterday."

A rally on Wall Street and rebounding cryptocurrencies signaled broad, risk-on sentiment which, along with weakening Treasury yields, helped the dollar erase Wednesday's advance.

The dollar index =USD was last down 0.46% at 89.792.

That weakness helped boost the Australian dollar AUD=D3 which also got a lift from strong April employment data. It was up 0.56% at 77.71 cents.

The euro EUR=EBS gained 0.37%, at $1.2219, and the dollar fell 0.38% to 108.80 Japanese yen JPY=D3.

Canada's robust economy and rising commodity costs have pushed the Canadian dollar to its strongest level against the dollar since 2015. The dollar was last down 0.60% against the loonie, at $1.2059.

The cryptocurrency rollercoaster was on an upswing in the wake of a steep sell-off following China's regulatory move against the digital assets.

While that sell-off reversed course with the help of bargain hunters, cryptos were last well off their session highs.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP was most recently up 8.9% at $40,050 after plummeting to 54% below its record high, hit just over a month ago, after some of its prominent backers reiterated their support for the digital currency.

Smaller rival ether ETH=BTSP gained 15.32 to $2,811. On Wednesday, it fell 22.8%, its biggest daily fall since March 2020.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (1900 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

89.7920

90.2200

-0.46%

-0.210%

+90.2300

+89.7720

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2219

$1.2175

+0.37%

+0.00%

+$1.2227

+$1.2169

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

108.8000

109.2150

-0.38%

+0.00%

+109.3000

+108.7600

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

132.93

132.95

-0.02%

+0.00%

+133.0800

+132.7200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8983

0.9037

-0.60%

+1.54%

+0.9047

+0.8983

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.4186

$1.4117

+0.49%

+3.84%

+$1.4188

+$1.4104

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2059

1.2133

-0.60%

+0.00%

+1.2144

+1.2049

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7771

$0.7728

+0.56%

+0.00%

+$0.7781

+$0.7715

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0975

1.1002

-0.25%

+1.55%

+1.1020

+1.0976

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8611

0.8624

-0.15%

-3.65%

+0.8643

+0.8613

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7187

$0.7172

+0.33%

+0.21%

+$0.7216

+$0.7159

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.3105

8.3250

-0.10%

+0.00%

+8.3530

+8.2815

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.1570

10.1270

+0.30%

-2.96%

+10.1827

+10.0967

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.3038

8.3471

-0.16%

+1.31%

+8.3595

+8.2992

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.1466

10.1630

-0.16%

+0.70%

+10.1850

+10.1430

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing by Richard Chang)

