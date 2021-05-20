FOREX-Dollar driven back to multi-month low by risk appetite bounce
By Stephen Culp
NEW YORK, May 20 (Reuters) - The dollar retreated on Thursday, hovering near a multi-month low as a risk-on rally drew investors away from the safe-haven currency, reversing Wednesday's bounce.
That bounce was prompted by the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent monetary policy meeting, in which several policymakers said discussions on tapering of government bond purchases would be appropriate "at some point" should economic recovery continue to gather steam.
That gave a boost to the greenback, which had been sliding in recent weeks due to repeated Fed reassurances that it is too soon to tighten its accommodative policy and that current price spikes do not portend longer-term inflation.
"Most of the moves we've seen over the last 24 hours were over the Fed minutes," said Ronald Simpson, managing director, global currency analysis at Action Economics in Tampa, Florida. "The market totally overreacted to them and Treasury yields shot higher."
"After some thought the market has realized the Fed is going to need months of better data before it begins to discuss the taper," Simpson added. "Today, the markets took that to heart and it canceled out the moves we saw yesterday."
A rally on Wall Street and rebounding cryptocurrencies signaled broad, risk-on sentiment which, along with weakening Treasury yields, helped the dollar erase Wednesday's advance.
The dollar index =USD was last down 0.46% at 89.792.
That weakness helped boost the Australian dollar AUD=D3 which also got a lift from strong April employment data. It was up 0.56% at 77.71 cents.
The euro EUR=EBS gained 0.37%, at $1.2219, and the dollar fell 0.38% to 108.80 Japanese yen JPY=D3.
Canada's robust economy and rising commodity costs have pushed the Canadian dollar to its strongest level against the dollar since 2015. The dollar was last down 0.60% against the loonie, at $1.2059.
The cryptocurrency rollercoaster was on an upswing in the wake of a steep sell-off following China's regulatory move against the digital assets.
While that sell-off reversed course with the help of bargain hunters, cryptos were last well off their session highs.
Bitcoin BTC=BTSP was most recently up 8.9% at $40,050 after plummeting to 54% below its record high, hit just over a month ago, after some of its prominent backers reiterated their support for the digital currency.
Smaller rival ether ETH=BTSP gained 15.32 to $2,811. On Wednesday, it fell 22.8%, its biggest daily fall since March 2020.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (1900 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
89.7920
90.2200
-0.46%
-0.210%
+90.2300
+89.7720
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.2219
$1.2175
+0.37%
+0.00%
+$1.2227
+$1.2169
Dollar/Yen
JPY=D3
108.8000
109.2150
-0.38%
+0.00%
+109.3000
+108.7600
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
132.93
132.95
-0.02%
+0.00%
+133.0800
+132.7200
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8983
0.9037
-0.60%
+1.54%
+0.9047
+0.8983
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.4186
$1.4117
+0.49%
+3.84%
+$1.4188
+$1.4104
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2059
1.2133
-0.60%
+0.00%
+1.2144
+1.2049
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7771
$0.7728
+0.56%
+0.00%
+$0.7781
+$0.7715
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0975
1.1002
-0.25%
+1.55%
+1.1020
+1.0976
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8611
0.8624
-0.15%
-3.65%
+0.8643
+0.8613
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.7187
$0.7172
+0.33%
+0.21%
+$0.7216
+$0.7159
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.3105
8.3250
-0.10%
+0.00%
+8.3530
+8.2815
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.1570
10.1270
+0.30%
-2.96%
+10.1827
+10.0967
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.3038
8.3471
-0.16%
+1.31%
+8.3595
+8.2992
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.1466
10.1630
-0.16%
+0.70%
+10.1850
+10.1430
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing by Richard Chang)
((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))
