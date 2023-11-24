FOREX-Dollar drifts as markets weigh US rates outlook

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The dollar was restrained on Friday by uncertainty over the path of U.S. interest rates, while the yen strengthened after Japan's core consumer price growth picked up, reinforcing views that the Bank of Japan may soon roll back monetary stimulus.

With U.S. markets closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holdiay and due for a shorter trading session on Friday, currencies are likely to trade narrowly but possibly with some volatility as liquidity is expected to remain thin.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the U.S. currency with six peers, eased 0.058% to 103.71, staying close to the two-and-a-half month low of 103.17 it touched earlier this week.

The index is down 2.8% for the month, on course for its weakest monthly performance in a year on growing expectations that the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates and could start cutting rates next year.

Markets have dialled back expectations of Fed rate cuts in 2024, with futures now showing a 26% chance that the Fed cuts its target rate at the March 2024 policy meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. That compares with a 33% chance last week.

Meanwhile, Japan's core consumer price growth picked up slightly in October, after easing the previous month, reinforcing investors' views that stubborn inflation may push the BOJ to roll back monetary stimulus before long.

ING economists said they expect the BOJ to move away from its super-accommodative stance next year.

"We believe that the BOJ may scrap the yield curve programme as early as the first quarter of next, as Japanese government bonds appear to have stabilised ... then begin its first rate hike in Q2 2024 if wage growth continues to accelerate next year."

The nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food costs, rose 2.9% year-on-year in October, government data showed on Friday, against 3.0% expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

The Japanese yen JPY=EBS strengthened 0.21% to 149.23 per dollar. The Asian currency has slowly crawled away from the near 33-year low of 151.92 it touched at the start of last week and is up 1.5% for the month.

Japan's factory activity shrank for a sixth straight month in November, while modest growth in the service sector was little changed, a business survey showed on Friday, highlighting the fragility of the economy amid soft demand and inflation.

The euro EUR=EBS stood at $1.09065, having risen 0.16% overnight after a series of preliminary surveys showed recession in Germany may be shallower than expected, which offset a downbeat reading on French business activity.

Sterling GBP=D3 was last at $1.254, up 0.06% on the day.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3rose 0.11% to $0.656, while the kiwi NZD=D3rose 0.15% to $0.606.

Cash Treasuries resumed trading in Asia after Japan's holiday on Thursday, with the yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RRup 4.3 basis points (bps) to 4.459%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR rose 3.6 bps to 4.584%.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0527 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0906

$1.0906

+0.01%

+1.79%

+1.0911

+1.0895

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

149.3000

149.5850

-0.19%

+13.77%

+149.7000

+149.2000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

162.83

163.09

-0.16%

+16.06%

+163.2300

+162.7300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8837

0.8843

-0.05%

-4.41%

+0.8848

+0.8835

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.2541

1.2536

+0.04%

+3.69%

+1.2544

+1.2527

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3700

1.3696

+0.06%

+1.14%

+1.3711

+1.3693

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.6564

0.6559

+0.10%

-3.69%

+0.6570

+0.6550

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.6056

0.6052

+0.10%

-4.59%

+0.6058

+0.6045

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Kim Coghill)

((ankur.banerjee@thomsonreuters.com;; Mobile - +65 8121 3925; Follow on X (formerly Twitter): @AnkurBanerjee17;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.