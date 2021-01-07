FOREX-Dollar downtrend takes breather amid higher yields as jobs report looms

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The dollar held on to its biggest gain in more than two months against major peers on Friday as a rise in U.S. yields triggered some unwinding of bearish bets on the currency.

The greenback bounced off a nearly three-year low, with traders taking profits against the euro in particular, following a slide in the dollar index of nearly 7% in 2020 and as much as 0.9% in the new year amid expectations of U.S. fiscal stimulus.

Democrats won effective control of the Senate this week, giving President-elect Joe Biden scope to push through more spending, which analysts say will be negative for bonds and the dollar.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield topped 1% on Wednesday for the first time since March.

Dollar "positioning is stretched and the backup in U.S. yields has some investors nervous," TD Securities analysts wrote in a client note.

"The (dollar's) move, however, is more consolidative in tone than it is a sign of a bigger correction."

Investors now await U.S. nonfarm payrolls later on Friday for clues on whether significantly more stimulus will be needed to keep the economic recovery alive.

The dollar index =USD was little changed at 89.841 in early Asian trading, after dipping to an almost three-year low of 89.206 on Wednesday. It rose more than half a percent on Thursday, but remains on track for a weekly decline.

The euro EUR=EBS was mostly flat at $1.22685 following Thursday's 0.5% drop.

The riskier Aussie dollar AUD= was also little changed at 77.695 U.S. cents after sliding 0.5% in the previous session.

The greenback bought 103.820 yen JPY=EBS after gaining 0.7% to close at 103.830 in New York.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP traded 0.2% lower at $39,418 after smashing through $40,000 for the first time on Thursday and soaring as high as $40,420. The digital currency crossed the $20,000 milestone less than a month ago, on Dec. 16, and has rallied more than 700% since March.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:37AM (037 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2261

$1.2270

-0.07%

+0.36%

+1.2272

+1.2262

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

103.7750

103.8300

+0.00%

+0.53%

+103.8670

+103.8350

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

127.24

127.37

-0.10%

+0.25%

+127.4200

+127.2700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8854

0.8855

-0.05%

+0.04%

+0.8855

+0.8851

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.3560

1.3565

-0.01%

-0.72%

+1.3571

+1.3560

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2684

1.2690

-0.04%

-0.38%

+1.2693

+1.2678

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7761

0.7769

-0.08%

+0.90%

+0.7772

+0.7759

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.7258

0.7256

+0.15%

+1.20%

+0.7265

+0.7253

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

