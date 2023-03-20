FOREX-Dollar down as investors digest Credit Suisse rescue, eye US regional banks

By Hannah Lang
WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - The dollar slid on Monday as investors reacted to UBS' cut-price takeover of its beleaguered rival Credit Suisse CSGN.S.
UBS UBSG.S agreed to buy Credit Suisse on Sunday for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities.
The U.S. dollar index =USD - which measures the currency against six major peers - was last down 0.501% at 103.270 the day after the merger was announced, touching its lowest level since Feb. 15.
Meanwhile, growth assets such as bitcoin BTC= enjoyed a bounce. The world's largest cryptocurrency hit a nine-month high on Monday and last rose 4.62% to $28,065.00.
"I think whenever people feel like you don't have to do a flight to quality, the dollar is going to take a hit," said Thomas Anderson, managing director at moneycorp North America.
Also weighing on the dollar are concerns about regional U.S. banks, despite several large banks depositing $30 billion last week into First Republic Bank FRC.N, the U.S. lender drawing the most unease from investors. First Republic shares tumbled as much as 50% on Monday and were last down about 39%.
"In particular, there are risks developing, or at least some degree of uncertainty, with the regional U.S. banks that I think are weighing on U.S. assets at this point as well," said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto.
Under the UBS-Credit Suisse deal, holders of $17 billion of Credit Suisse Additional Tier-1 (AT1) bonds will be wiped out. That angered some of the holders of the debt, who thought they would be better protected than shareholders, and unnerved investors in other banks' AT1 bonds.
The euro was last up 0.54% against the dollar at $1.0724, while the British pound GBP= was last trading at $1.2281, up 0.87% on the day.
The dollar CHF= rose 0.24% against the Swiss franc at 0.928.
ALL EYES ON THE FED
The Federal Reserve's latest decision on interest rate hikes is due on Wednesday and adds an additional layer of uncertainty for investors.
Rates currently stand at 4.5% to 4.75%. Traders now expect a peak in rates in May at around 4.8%, followed by a steady series of cuts into the end of the year, but will be closely watching the forecast for future rate moves that the Fed is expected to unveil on Wednesday.
"The path of least regret, at least from our view, is to keep (forecasts) consistent with where they were in December. Given that the risks have now risen to the domestic financial sector, I think that's probably the prudent course of action for them," Rai said.
The Japanese yen JPY= - long seen as a safe haven at times of stress - strengthened 0.28% versus the greenback at 131.47 per dollar.
Australia's dollar AUD= rose 0.33% versus the greenback at $0.672, while the Canadian dollar rose 0.52% versus the greenback at 1.37 per dollar.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 2:50PM (1850 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
103.2700
103.8000
-0.50%
-0.213%
+103.9600
+103.2700
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0724
$1.0667
+0.54%
+0.09%
+$1.0731
+$1.0632
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
131.4600
131.8500
-0.29%
+0.28%
+132.6400
+130.5500
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
141.00
140.62
+0.27%
+0.50%
+141.7400
+138.8400
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9282
0.9259
+0.23%
+0.37%
+0.9312
+0.9222
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2283
$1.2181
+0.83%
+1.56%
+$1.2284
+$1.2169
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3658
1.3736
-0.55%
+0.82%
+1.3746
+1.3652
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6718
$0.6699
+0.28%
-1.45%
+$0.6740
+$0.6666
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9953
0.9877
+0.77%
+0.59%
+0.9955
+0.9859
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8729
0.8755
-0.30%
-1.30%
+0.8769
+0.8729
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6250
$0.6267
-0.28%
-1.57%
+$0.6306
+$0.6230
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.6360
10.7150
-0.60%
+8.53%
+10.7850
+10.6360
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.4089
11.3970
+0.10%
+8.72%
+11.4779
+11.3834
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.3621
10.5006
-0.74%
-0.44%
+10.5411
+10.3630
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.1140
11.1971
-0.74%
-0.32%
+11.2295
+11.1140
(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Ed Osmond, Christina Fincher, Andrea Ricci and Alison Williams)
((Hannah.lang@thomsonreuters.com))
