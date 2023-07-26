FOREX-Dollar down after Fed decision

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely-expected interest-rate hike.

The dollar index =USD fell 0.168% at 101.130, with the euro EUR= up 0.19% to $1.1074.

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Laura Matthews Editing by Chris Reese)

