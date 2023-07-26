News & Insights

FOREX-Dollar down after Fed decision

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

July 26, 2023 — 02:11 pm EDT

Written by Laura Matthews for Reuters

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely-expected interest-rate hike.

The dollar index =USD fell 0.168% at 101.130, with the euro EUR= up 0.19% to $1.1074.

