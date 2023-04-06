FOREX-Dollar dips vs most currencies ahead of US nonfarm payrolls

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped against some major currenciesin thin trading Thursday, as investors consolidated positions and pondered how pivotal U.S. jobs data coming out on a stock trading holiday might impact Federal Reserve policy and unleash a potentially volatile market reaction.

The U.S. stock market is closed on Good Friday and some European countries are shut on Monday as well.

The closely watched U.S. non-farm payrolls report on Friday, when many markets around the world are closed, will follow disappointing manufacturing and services sector data from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) and private employment figures on Wednesday.

In afternoon trading, the U.S. dollar index =USD, which hit a two-month low this week, thanks in part to a drop in Treasury yields, was down 0.1% at 101.81.

Thursday's U.S. initial jobless claims report added fuel to the slowing-economy mantra. The data incorporated revisions to previous numbers after the government updated the model it uses to adjust the series for seasonal fluctuations.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 18,000 to a seasonally adjusted 228,000 for the week ended April 1. But data for the prior week was revised to show 48,000 more applications received than previously reported.

In addition, the number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid, a proxy for hiring, rose 6,000 to 1.823 million during the week ending March 25.

"The (initial claims) revisions paint a different picture from the start of the year, compared to what we thought then that the labor market was doing pretty well," said Amo Sahota, executive director at FX consulting firm Klarity FX in San Francisco.

"Now they're showing consistently higher claims. That's showing more moderation in the economy. They have dampened the mood a little bit and overall the soft landing scenario is not a reasonable prognosis right now," he added.

While the slew of sluggish economic data has caused traders to scale back bets on how much longer U.S. rates would need to stay in restrictive territory, it has simultaneously reignited concerns about the risk of recession.

A U.S. recession though could prove beneficial to the dollar, analysts said.

"Net, net, a recession probably would be more dollar-supportive because the recession impact will not be just localized to the U.S. It's going to be global," Klarity's Sahota said.

The focus now turns to the U.S. employment report.

Economists polled by Reuters expect non-farm payrolls to have grown by 239,000 in March, following February's 311,000 gain. The non-farm payrolls number has been far more prone to delivering upside surprises than misses in the last year or two.

For markets that are open on Friday, this could make for a highly volatile session.

The dour U.S. economic signs have strengthened the view that the Fed will reverse course on rate increases.

U.S. rate futures markets are currently pricing in a roughly even chance of the Fed leaving rates unchanged at its next meeting, with multiple rate cuts being priced by the end of the year. FEDWATCH

The dollar rose against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS, up 0.4% at 131.765 yen.

Meanwhile, the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars dropped 0.7% AUD=D3 to US$0.6679 and 1.1% NZD=D3 to US$0.6251, respectively.

Sterling GBP=D3 slid 0.1% to $1.2451, while the euro EUR=EBS was up 0.2% at $1.0931.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:05PM (1905 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

101.8300

101.8700

-0.03%

-1.604%

+102.1300

+101.7500

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0928

$1.0908

+0.20%

+2.01%

+$1.0938

+$1.0885

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

131.7900

131.3300

+0.36%

+0.53%

+131.9000

+130.7850

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

143.99

143.11

+0.61%

+2.63%

+144.0000

+142.5600

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9046

0.9066

-0.27%

-2.22%

+0.9074

+0.9036

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2450

$1.2463

-0.08%

+2.97%

+$1.2487

+$1.2413

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3474

1.3457

+0.12%

-0.56%

+1.3505

+1.3447

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6678

$0.6722

-0.65%

-2.02%

+$0.6725

+$0.6654

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9886

0.9888

-0.02%

-0.09%

+0.9890

+0.9852

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8775

0.8749

+0.30%

-0.78%

+0.8785

+0.8740

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6251

$0.6317

-1.06%

-1.57%

+$0.6324

+$0.6240

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.4280

10.4500

-0.19%

+6.28%

+10.4810

+10.4150

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.3988

11.3710

+0.24%

+8.63%

+11.4210

+11.3588

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.4177

10.3912

+0.35%

+0.10%

+10.4712

+10.3668

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.3849

11.3449

+0.35%

+2.12%

+11.4055

+11.3450

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Surprise mehttps://tmsnrt.rs/40QQjHp

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London and Rocky Swift in Tokyo and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Jamie Freed, Christina Fincher, Chizu Nomiyama, Marguerita Choy and Andrea Ricci)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.