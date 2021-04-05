FOREX-Dollar dips to one-week lows as stocks hit records

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - The dollar dipped to one-week lows against a basket of currencies on Monday as stocks hit record highs, and as investors waited on the next catalyst to drive direction.

The dollar has rebounded this year along with rising U.S. Treasury yields as investors bet on faster U.S. economic growth and higher inflation as the economy reopens after COVID-19-related business shutdowns.

The greenback has generally risen at the same time as stocks gain. Investors are now watching to see if that relationship continues as it may indicate a shift in how the currency responds to improving risk appetite.

“The trickiest thing for markets right now is to figure out what the dollar’s sensitivity is to good U.S. economic news,” said Erik Nelson, a macro strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.

“This is a huge question because if we’re entering a phase where the dollar is no longer a safe haven and more of a ‘risk on’ currency, that’s big regime change,” Nelson said.

The dollar fell on Monday as stocks gained. It was last down 0.20% against a basket of currencies =USD at 92.77. It has fallen from 93.44 on Wednesday, which was the highest since Nov. 5.

The greenback had rallied on Friday after data showed that the U.S. economy created the most jobs in seven months in March as more Americans got vaccinated and the government doled out additional pandemic relief money, marking the start of what could be the strongest economic performance this year in nearly four decades.

Trading volumes were light on Friday, however, with many traders out for the Good Friday holiday. Financial markets in Britain were also closed on Monday.

The euro EUR=EBS gained 0.29% to $1.1786. Sterling GBP=D3 rose 0.42% to 1.3886. The Australian dollar AUD=D3, which typically rises when risk appetite is strong, gained 0.64% to $0.7639.

Investors are also focused on U.S. President Joe Biden’s proposed infrastructure plan, which would involve raising corporate taxes to pay for the new spending.

Biden would be willing to push through his $2 trillion infrastructure plan without the support of Republican lawmakers if he cannot reach a bipartisan deal, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Sunday.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:43 AM (1343 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

92.7680

92.9660

-0.20%

3.097%

+93.1130

+92.7770

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1786

$1.1752

+0.29%

-3.53%

+$1.1787

+$1.1738

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

110.3900

110.6700

-0.23%

+6.89%

+110.7400

+110.4100

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

130.11

130.13

-0.02%

+2.51%

+130.2500

+129.8400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9393

0.9408

-0.15%

+6.18%

+0.9438

+0.9394

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3886

$1.3825

+0.42%

+1.62%

+$1.3887

+$1.3790

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2535

1.2585

-0.39%

-1.56%

+1.2594

+1.2526

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7639

$0.7591

+0.64%

-0.69%

+$0.7640

+$0.7599

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.1071

1.1083

-0.11%

+2.44%

+1.1094

+1.1072

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8486

0.8497

-0.13%

-5.05%

+0.8512

+0.8473

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7053

$0.7017

+0.52%

-1.78%

+$0.7058

+$0.7017

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.5160

8.5235

+0.02%

-0.72%

+8.5510

+8.5250

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.0383

10.0261

+0.12%

-4.10%

+10.0532

+10.0313

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.7303

8.7089

+0.29%

+6.51%

+8.7581

+8.6944

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.2899

10.2603

+0.29%

+2.12%

+10.2967

+10.2627

