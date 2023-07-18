FOREX-Dollar dips, then bounces on strong core U.S. retail sales

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar touched a 15-month low and then bounced against a basket of currencies on Tuesday after core retail sales saw strong gains in June, as investors wait on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision next week.

Headline U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in June, with a 0.2% increase during the month. Data for May was also revised higher to show sales gaining 0.5% instead of 0.3% as previously reported.

Core sales showed more resilience, however. Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales increased 0.6% in June. Data for May was revised slightly up to show core retail sales increasing 0.3% instead of the previously reported 0.2%.

The softer-than-expected headline number suggests that "the Fed is making some progress,” said Bipan Rai, North American head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto.

However, “you still did get a fairly strong control group number - that’s going to feed through to GDP and domestic demand. That’s still very much supportive of the fact that the Fed does need to hike rates again later this month,” Rai said.

The dollar tumbled after consumer and producer price gains slowed in June, boosting expectations that the U.S. central bank will stop hiking rates after a widely expected 25 basis-point increase at its July 25-26 meeting.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in an additional 32 basis points of tightening this year, with the benchmark rate expected to peak at 5.39% in November. FEDWATCH

Traders will also be watching inflation releases from regions including the eurozone, Britain and Japan this week for further clues about whether inflation is cooling globally.

The dollar index =USD was last up 0.06% on the day at 99.956, after earlier falling to 99.549, the lowest since April 2022.

The euro EUR=EBS dipped 0.02% to $1.1226 after earlier hitting $1.12760, the highest since Feb. 2022.

European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Klaas Knot said on Tuesday that the bank will look closely for signs of inflation cooling down in the coming months to avoid taking rate hikes too far.

The European Central Bank is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points next week. 0#ECBWATCH

The dollar edged up 0.03% against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS to 138.71, after dropping to 137.245 on Friday, the lowest since May 17.

The British pound GBP=D3 was little changed at $1.3074, after hitting $1.31440 on Thursday, the highest since April 2022.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 fell 0.15% to $0.6807 after minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) July policy meeting released on Tuesday provided no major surprises on the rate outlook.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:00AM (1400 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

99.9560

99.9030

+0.06%

-3.415%

+100.0300

+99.5490

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1226

$1.1228

-0.02%

+4.77%

+$1.1276

+$1.1218

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

138.7100

138.6950

+0.03%

+5.82%

+138.9200

+137.6900

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

155.71

155.86

-0.10%

+10.98%

+156.1400

+154.8800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8587

0.8603

-0.19%

-7.13%

+0.8607

+0.8556

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3074

$1.3074

+0.01%

+8.12%

+$1.3125

+$1.3064

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3214

1.3199

+0.13%

-2.47%

+1.3243

+1.3185

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6807

$0.6817

-0.15%

-0.15%

+$0.6837

+$0.6789

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9638

0.9668

-0.31%

-2.60%

+0.9672

+0.9634

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8584

0.8589

-0.06%

-2.94%

+0.8607

+0.8578

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6282

$0.6326

-0.70%

-1.07%

+$0.6344

+$0.6261

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.0680

10.0240

+0.64%

+2.79%

+10.1150

+10.0450

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.3047

11.2868

+0.16%

+7.73%

+11.3600

+11.2752

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.2378

10.2468

-0.20%

-1.63%

+10.2678

+10.1716

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.4894

11.5129

-0.20%

+3.05%

+11.5434

+11.4469

(Additional reporting by Samuel Indyk in London; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

