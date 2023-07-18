FOREX-Dollar dips, then bounces on strong core U.S. retail sales

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar touched a 15-month low and then bounced against a basket of currencies on Tuesday after core retail sales saw strong gains in June, as investors wait on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision next week.
Headline U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in June, with a 0.2% increase during the month. Data for May was also revised higher to show sales gaining 0.5% instead of 0.3% as previously reported.
Core sales showed more resilience, however. Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales increased 0.6% in June. Data for May was revised slightly up to show core retail sales increasing 0.3% instead of the previously reported 0.2%.
The softer-than-expected headline number suggests that "the Fed is making some progress,” said Bipan Rai, North American head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto.
However, “you still did get a fairly strong control group number - that’s going to feed through to GDP and domestic demand. That’s still very much supportive of the fact that the Fed does need to hike rates again later this month,” Rai said.
The dollar tumbled after consumer and producer price gains slowed in June, boosting expectations that the U.S. central bank will stop hiking rates after a widely expected 25 basis-point increase at its July 25-26 meeting.
Fed funds futures traders are pricing in an additional 32 basis points of tightening this year, with the benchmark rate expected to peak at 5.39% in November. FEDWATCH
Traders will also be watching inflation releases from regions including the eurozone, Britain and Japan this week for further clues about whether inflation is cooling globally.
The dollar index =USD was last up 0.06% on the day at 99.956, after earlier falling to 99.549, the lowest since April 2022.
The euro EUR=EBS dipped 0.02% to $1.1226 after earlier hitting $1.12760, the highest since Feb. 2022.
European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Klaas Knot said on Tuesday that the bank will look closely for signs of inflation cooling down in the coming months to avoid taking rate hikes too far.
The European Central Bank is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points next week. 0#ECBWATCH
The dollar edged up 0.03% against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS to 138.71, after dropping to 137.245 on Friday, the lowest since May 17.
The British pound GBP=D3 was little changed at $1.3074, after hitting $1.31440 on Thursday, the highest since April 2022.
The Australian dollar AUD=D3 fell 0.15% to $0.6807 after minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) July policy meeting released on Tuesday provided no major surprises on the rate outlook.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:00AM (1400 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
99.9560
99.9030
+0.06%
-3.415%
+100.0300
+99.5490
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1226
$1.1228
-0.02%
+4.77%
+$1.1276
+$1.1218
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
138.7100
138.6950
+0.03%
+5.82%
+138.9200
+137.6900
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
155.71
155.86
-0.10%
+10.98%
+156.1400
+154.8800
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8587
0.8603
-0.19%
-7.13%
+0.8607
+0.8556
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3074
$1.3074
+0.01%
+8.12%
+$1.3125
+$1.3064
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3214
1.3199
+0.13%
-2.47%
+1.3243
+1.3185
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6807
$0.6817
-0.15%
-0.15%
+$0.6837
+$0.6789
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9638
0.9668
-0.31%
-2.60%
+0.9672
+0.9634
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8584
0.8589
-0.06%
-2.94%
+0.8607
+0.8578
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6282
$0.6326
-0.70%
-1.07%
+$0.6344
+$0.6261
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.0680
10.0240
+0.64%
+2.79%
+10.1150
+10.0450
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.3047
11.2868
+0.16%
+7.73%
+11.3600
+11.2752
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.2378
10.2468
-0.20%
-1.63%
+10.2678
+10.1716
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.4894
11.5129
-0.20%
+3.05%
+11.5434
+11.4469
(Additional reporting by Samuel Indyk in London; Editing by Sharon Singleton)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.