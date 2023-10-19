FOREX-Dollar dips on dovish Powell comments

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The dollar dropped on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was interpreted as being generally dovish in comments made at an economic forum, even as he warned that the U.S. central bank could raise interest rates again.

The U.S. economy's strength and continued tight labor markets could warrant further rate increases, Powell said. But he also noted that recent market-driven increases in bond yields have helped to "significantly" tighten overall financial conditions.

The comments were “marginally more dovish, I guess, but he was pretty careful to leave the door open to more tightening if the economic circumstances warrant that. It was a pretty even-handed message, I think,” said Shaun Osborne, chief foreign exchange strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.

Several Fed officials in recent weeks have noted the impact of rising Treasury yields. The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR reached a 16-year high of 4.996% on Thursday.

“Financial conditions are tightening, there’s no getting around that. It moves the needle towards the Fed doing less rather than more,” Osborne said.

Markets expect the Fed to hold rates at current levels for the foreseeable future, but are pricing in some probability of an additional increase.

Fed funds futures imply a 30% probability the Fed will raise rates in December, down from 39% before Powell's comments, and no chance of a hike in November, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

The dollar index =USD was last down 0.27% on the day at 106.24. The euro EUR=EBS gained 0.42% to $1.0581.

The rally in the greenback has largely stalled and the currency has consolidated since the index hit a 10-month high on Oct. 3.

“The focus has been on the Treasuries ... and most of the focus and the volatility has been in longer-term yield, which tend to have less of a direct impact on FX markets than the front-end yields typically,” said Vassili Serebriakov, an FX strategist at UBS in New York.

"It's to some extent the question of are long-term yields rising because of the stronger growth outlook in the U.S., or is there also an element of supply impact and concerns over longer-term fiscal policy?” he added. “I think that’s maybe why the impact on FX is a little bit less straightforward.”

The rally in the greenback is also seen as stretched, with the index having risen by 6.7% since mid-July and many investors already holding the currency.

“Dollar longs are already quite significant and maybe preventing the dollar from rallying further at this point,” Serebriakov said.

Concerns over the conflict between Hamas and Israel remain a factor that may increase safe haven demand for the U.S. currency.

The Japanese yen JPY=EBS gained slightly on the day but remained near the 150 level against the U.S. dollar, where traders see a risk that Japanese officials could intervene to shore up the currency. It was last at 149.85.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (1900 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

106.2400

106.5400

-0.27%

2.657%

+106.6700

+105.9400

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0581

$1.0537

+0.42%

-1.25%

+$1.0617

+$1.0528

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

149.8500

149.9250

-0.05%

+14.29%

+149.9500

+149.6650

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

158.55

157.95

+0.38%

+13.01%

+158.9200

+157.6900

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8934

0.8991

-0.62%

-3.37%

+0.9001

+0.8914

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2142

$1.2140

+0.02%

+0.40%

+$1.2191

+$1.2093

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3719

1.3717

+0.02%

+1.26%

+1.3741

+1.3681

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6328

$0.6336

-0.13%

-7.17%

+$0.6357

+$0.6296

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9451

0.9472

-0.22%

-4.49%

+0.9484

+0.9451

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8712

0.8677

+0.40%

-1.49%

+0.8717

+0.8673

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.5845

$0.5855

-0.18%

-7.95%

+$0.5866

+$0.5816

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

11.0070

11.0340

-0.39%

+11.99%

+11.1120

+10.9810

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.6444

11.6321

+0.11%

+10.97%

+11.7128

+11.6181

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.9621

11.0175

-0.04%

+5.33%

+11.0614

+10.8975

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.6000

11.6041

-0.04%

+4.04%

+11.6525

+11.5688

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Alun John in London; Editing by Alison Williams and Jonathan Oatis)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

