FOREX-Dollar dips before U.S. inflation data
By Sinéad Carew and Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The dollar index dipped in choppy trading on Tuesday as investors awaited data on Wednesday that will be the next major indicator of whether rising price pressures are accelerating.
U.S. producer prices increased solidly in October, data showed on Tuesday, indicating that high inflation could persist for a while amid tight supply chains related to the pandemic.
But traders were holding back on big moves ahead of consumer price index data due on Wednesday morning.
"Looking for any sort of major moves ahead of the U.S. CPI tomorrow is going to be futile. We will likely see a little bit more movement on the FX side of things after CPI," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities.
He expects "a stronger print than consensus on what is already expected to be a fairly hot CPI print."
Economists polled by Reuters see monthly CPI accelerating to 0.4% from the previous month's 0.2% rise, with the closely watched year-on-year core measure gaining 0.3 percentage point to 4.3%, well above the Fed's average annual 2% inflation target.
Fed officials on Tuesday said it is not clear that high inflation will become more entrenched than previously expected.
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said it will be mid-2022 before there is more clarity on the employment and inflation outlook and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he believes the forces that are currently keeping people out of the labor market and pushing up prices will prove to be temporary.
The dollar index dipped 0.11% to 92.948 =USD while the euro gained 0.07% to $1.1594 EUR=EBS.
Elsewhere, the yen reached a one-month high of 112.73 against the greenback and last traded at 112.83 JPY=EBS.
Sterling GBP=D3, hammered last week in the wake of the Bank of England's surprise decision to keep rates on hold, was little changed on the day at $1.3561.
The New Zealand dollar dipped 0.51% to $0.7132 NZD=D3 after jumping on Monday. It has been drawing support from expectations that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand could raise rates by as much as 50 basis points later this month.
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar AUD=D3 dropped 0.60% to trade at $0.7378.
Bitcoin BTC=BTSP rose to a record $68,564 before reversing course. It was last down 1.15% at $66,791. Ether ETH=BTSP hit a record high of $4,843.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (2000 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
93.9480
94.0540
-0.11%
4.409%
+94.1550
+93.8720
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1594
$1.1587
+0.07%
-5.10%
+$1.1609
+$1.1570
Dollar/Yen
JPY=D3
112.8250
113.2250
-0.26%
+9.33%
+113.2800
+112.7400
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
130.80
131.18
-0.29%
+3.06%
+131.2600
+130.6900
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9104
0.9136
-0.34%
+2.91%
+0.9153
+0.9104
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3561
$1.3566
-0.02%
-0.72%
+$1.3607
+$1.3524
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2436
1.2441
-0.03%
-2.33%
+1.2485
+1.2430
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7378
$0.7423
-0.60%
-4.08%
+$0.7431
+$0.7361
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0556
1.0585
-0.27%
-2.32%
+1.0597
+1.0554
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8547
0.8542
+0.06%
-4.36%
+0.8560
+0.8522
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.7132
$0.7168
-0.51%
-0.69%
+$0.7174
+$0.7110
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.5120
8.5060
+0.26%
-0.69%
+8.5365
+8.4845
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
9.8695
9.8507
+0.19%
-5.69%
+9.8845
+9.8309
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.5661
8.5713
-0.03%
+4.51%
+8.5882
+8.5391
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
9.9317
9.9345
-0.03%
-1.44%
+9.9455
+9.8962
(Reporting by Sinéad Carew in New York; Additonal reporting by Stephen Culp and Karen Brettell in New York; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Bernadette Baum, Jan Harvey and Dan Greber)
