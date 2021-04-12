FOREX-Dollar dips before inflation data, Treasury supply
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - The dollar dipped slightly on Monday as traders awaited highly anticipated U.S. inflation and retail sales data in coming days, and as Treasury yields held below recent highs before new supply.
The dollar's performance has been tied to U.S. Treasury yields for most of 2021, after concern about rising inflation in the United States and a stimulus-fuelled economic rebound triggered a jump in Treasury yields.
A fall in U.S. yields last week triggered the worst week for the dollar in 2021. Yields edged higher on Monday before the Treasury will sell $120 billion in new coupon-bearing supply this week, though they are holding below one-year highs reached last month. US/
U.S. consumer price data for March due on Tuesday is the next major economic focus. Investors are betting that price pressures will increase due to increased fiscal and monetary stimulus and as businesses reopen from COVID-19 related closures.
Comparisons with last year are also likely to be strong, due to a drop in inflation a year ago when businesses closed due to COVID-19.
"With U.S. data expected to come in strong this week, we believe the dollar’s rise can continue," analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman said in a report on Monday.
Retail sales data for March is also due on Thursday.
The dollar index =USD was last down 0.11% against a basket of currencies at 92.108. It is holding above a three-week low of 91.995 reached on Thursday.
The euro EUR=EBS gained 0.06% to $1.1908.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Sunday that the U.S. economy was at "an inflection point" and looked set for a strong rebound in the coming months, but he also warned of risks stemming from a hasty reopening.
Bitcoin BTC=BTSP traded above $60,000, closing the gap to its record high.
Sterling GBP=D3 rose 0.26% to $1.3744 as traders cheered the latest phase of the British government's economic reopening plan.
The dollar fell 0.18% to 109.43 yen JPY= versus the Japanese currency.
U.S. dollar net short positions have fallen to their lowest in nearly three years, according to data published on Friday.
ING analysts noted that speculators had cut their net short dollar positions for the 12th consecutive week, which could prove a headwind for further dollar gains.
"At this stage, the dollar has lost all its positioning 'advantage,' having a neutral speculative positioning, which suggests we should no longer see dollar rallies against most G10 currencies exacerbated by the unwinding of USD shorts," they wrote.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:08AM (1408 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
92.1080
92.2180
-0.11%
2.364%
+92.3310
+92.0070
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1908
$1.1901
+0.06%
-2.54%
+$1.1919
+$1.1872
Dollar/Yen
JPY=D3
109.4250
109.6300
-0.18%
+5.94%
+109.7650
+109.2500
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
130.29
130.47
-0.14%
+2.66%
+130.6100
+129.9000
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9229
0.9246
-0.17%
+4.33%
+0.9268
+0.9228
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3744
$1.3706
+0.29%
+0.61%
+$1.3776
+$1.3670
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2554
1.2525
+0.26%
-1.39%
+1.2567
+1.2528
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7620
$0.7618
+0.03%
-0.94%
+$0.7635
+$0.7596
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0990
1.1000
-0.09%
+1.69%
+1.1015
+1.0983
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8662
0.8679
-0.20%
-3.08%
+0.8695
+0.8641
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.7030
$0.7030
+0.01%
-2.09%
+$0.7049
+$0.7014
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.4780
8.4980
-0.17%
-1.21%
+8.5295
+8.4735
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.0955
10.1120
-0.16%
-3.55%
+10.1310
+10.0910
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.5658
8.5376
+0.41%
+4.50%
+8.5730
+8.5363
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.1994
10.1582
+0.41%
+1.22%
+10.2065
+10.1630
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
U.S. dollar indexhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3d90u3v
(Reporting by Karen Brettell in New York; additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.