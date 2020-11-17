FOREX-Dollar dips as weak trend seen intact; offshore Chinese yuan rises

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to a one-week low on Tuesday in quiet trading, still weighed down by optimism over a second coronavirus vaccine, as the outlook for the currency remained downbeat with the Federal Reserve and U.S. Congress poised to do more to ease COVID-19's economic damage.

The euro, sterling, Swiss franc, and yen rose against the dollar, while the Chinese yuan hit its highest against the U.S. currency since June 2018.

Drugmaker Moderna MRNA.O became the second U.S. pharmaceutical company in a week to report positive results from trials of a COVID-19 vaccine, considered necessary to eradicate the pandemic.

Policymakers' response to a record number of coronavirus cases, hospitalisations and deaths in several U.S. states is likely to remain of greater concern.

"The key story is still about COVID-19 and the short-term pressures it's going to put not just on the U.S, but abroad. And it's going to force Congress or the Federal Reserve to do more," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

"Whether we get a stimulus after (President-elect) Joe Biden takes office or whether the Fed does more, the trajectory for the dollar is pretty clear: it's going to be much lower."

In afternoon trading, the dollar index =USD fell to a one-week low against a basket of major currencies, and last stood at 92.426, down 0.1%.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday the Fed is committed to "using all of our tools to support the recovery for as long as it takes until the job is well and truly done." He made the comments at a virtual event hosted by the Bay Area Council in California.

Amo Sahota, executive director at currency advisory firm Klarity FX in San Francisco, said central bankers are "trying to recalibrate market expectations about a post-COVID world."

He added that Powell has indicated that "once we're through this COVID period and we have a vaccine, we're not going to have the same economy as before."

Data showing U.S. retail sales rising less than expected in October had minimal dollar impact. Retail sales rose 0.3% last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would gain 0.5% in October.

Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.4% to 104.20JPY=EBS, while the euro inched higher by 0.1% to $1.1862 EUR=EBS.

The euro, however, fell against a broadly stronger pound, which gained on media reports that Britain could reach a post-Brexit trade agreement with the European Union by early next week. GBP/

The euro was last down 0.3% versus sterling at 89.47 pence EURGBP=EBS.

The offshore yuan CNH=EBS, meanwhile, hit its highest since June 2018 against the dollar at 6.5457, as positive economic data continued to support the Chinese currency.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:05PM (2005 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

92.4160

92.5060

-0.09%

+0.00%

+92.6140

+92.2640

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1863

$1.1852

+0.09%

+5.82%

+1.1894

+1.1843

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

104.1900

104.5250

-0.32%

-4.07%

+104.5750

+104.0950

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

123.59

123.93

-0.27%

+1.34%

+124.0200

+123.5200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9107

0.9124

-0.19%

-5.89%

+0.9128

+0.9089

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.3256

1.3202

+0.43%

-0.03%

+1.3272

+1.3192

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3085

1.3073

+0.10%

+0.73%

+1.3116

+1.3065

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7305

0.7321

-0.21%

+4.11%

+0.7340

+0.7289

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0803

1.0812

-0.08%

-0.44%

+1.0821

+1.0803

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8947

0.8978

-0.35%

+5.83%

+0.8990

+0.8948

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.6893

0.6905

-0.16%

+2.45%

+0.6918

+0.6876

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.0535

9.0850

-0.17%

+3.40%

+9.0940

+9.0340

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.7415

10.7340

+0.07%

+9.18%

+10.7892

+10.7188

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.6199

8.6063

+0.17%

-7.80%

+8.6399

+8.5886

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.2263

10.2088

+0.17%

-2.32%

+10.2480

+10.1959

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Nick Zieminski)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

