FOREX-Dollar dips as Treasury yields subdued
By Sinéad Carew and Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Monday as Treasury yields were moribund and investors looked ahead to European and U.S. central bank meetings.
Friday's U.S. jobs data had put pressure on the dollar as investors bet that jobs growth was not strong enough to raise expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy.
That move continued on Monday, with Treasury yields remaining subdued after Friday's drop, reducing demand for the U.S. currency.
"Treasury yields edged slightly higher on the session, though remained well below levels seen before the employment report. This was the likely driver of USD weakness on Monday," said Ronald Simpson, managing director, global currency analysis at Action Economics.
The dollar index =USD was down 0.21% at 89.946 while the euro gained 0.23% to $1.2194 EUR=EBS. The dollar also fell 0.23% to 109.26 Japanese yen JPY=.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR were last at 1.569%. They fell to 1.560%, from 1.628%, on Friday.
"At this point it looks like the market really wants to be short dollars. To us it suggests there's a risk chasing this move. It's a crowded position. You've already got a sizeable chunk of the market that's net short U.S. dollars so if feels like we need a shakeout of those positions," said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.
While Rai said there was "some risk the dollar will rally" he noted that investors are waiting for Federal Reserve's meeting next week.
Market participants will also be looking at U.S. inflation data and the European Central Bank meeting, both on Thursday.
Dovish rhetoric from ECB policymakers suggests the bank is in no hurry to slow the pace of buying under the 1.85 trillion euro ($2.24 trillion) Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP).
Speculators decreased their net short dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
Currency investors seemed to shrug off news that the United States, Britain and other rich nations reached a deal on Saturday to squeeze more money out of multinational companies such as Amazon AMZN.O and Google GOOGL.O and reduce their incentive to shift profits to low-tax offshore havens.
"It was expected they'd come to some kind of agreement," said CIBC's Rai, but he said investors were likely wary of making bets as "The road is long and has lots of risks."
The Australian dollar, which is seen as a proxy for risk appetite, was up 0.22% versus the U.S. dollar at 0.776 AUD=D3.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 0.83% to $35,507 BTC=BTSP, while ether dipped 0.61% to $2,693 ETH=BTSP.
Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (1900 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
89.9460
90.1420
-0.21%
-0.039%
+90.3020
+89.9120
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.2194
$1.2167
+0.23%
-0.19%
+$1.2202
+$1.2145
Dollar/Yen
JPY=D3
109.2550
109.5100
-0.23%
+5.78%
+109.6300
+109.1950
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
133.23
133.26
-0.02%
+4.97%
+133.3800
+132.8900
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8971
0.8991
-0.23%
+1.39%
+0.9010
+0.8969
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.4183
$1.4164
+0.15%
+3.83%
+$1.4191
+$1.4112
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2071
1.2074
-0.02%
-5.20%
+1.2106
+1.2058
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7759
$0.7742
+0.22%
+0.86%
+$0.7765
+$0.7727
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0939
1.0938
+0.01%
+1.22%
+1.0948
+1.0931
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8596
0.8590
+0.07%
-3.82%
+0.8612
+0.8579
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.7233
$0.7212
+0.31%
+0.73%
+$0.7242
+$0.7194
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.2585
8.3030
-0.49%
-3.78%
+8.3260
+8.2560
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.0728
10.1020
-0.29%
-3.77%
+10.1158
+10.0420
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.2601
8.2613
+0.11%
+0.78%
+8.2943
+8.2578
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.0740
10.0634
+0.11%
-0.02%
+10.0905
+10.0470
(Reporting by Sinead Carew and Karen Brettell, Editing by Angus MacSwan)
((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223 6186; Reuters Messaging: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
